Tuesday, January 14, 2020
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions Super Bowl LV odds released

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

3-12-1.

No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Yep, that is exactly what the Detroit Lions and their fans had to go through this past season.

The ultimate goal for an NFL team is always to get to the Super Bowl and as we know, the Lions have not touched that goal with a ten-foot pole.

That being said, there is always next year and you never know what can happen. (Well, we pretty much know what can happen with the Lions)

On Monday, the odds were released for Super Bowl LV (2021) and as you can see, the Detroit Lions will have their work cut out for them.

Welp, at least we are not the worst!

 

