Detroit Lions Are Sitting Pretty in Super Bowl Odds Ahead of NFL Draft

With the 2025 NFL Draft days away, the Detroit Lions boast +900 Super Bowl odds — fifth-best in the league. Is this finally the year the hype matches the result?

If you’ve been following the Brad Holmes–Dan Campbell era in Detroit, this moment feels like it’s been building for a while. The Detroit Lions are no longer a plucky underdog — they’re a full-blown contender.

And now, BetMGM has Detroit at +900 to win the Super Bowl heading into the 2025 NFL Draft. That’s good for the fifth-best odds in the entire league.

The Lions Are No Longer a Punchline

Let’s face it — not too long ago, betting on the Lions to win the Super Bowl would’ve been more of a comedy sketch than a legit prediction. But those days are done.

Detroit went 15-2 last season, the best regular season in franchise history.

The offense easily led the league in points per game (33.2) and was second in total yards (409.5).

Defensively? They weren’t elite across the board, but they were efficient, allowing just 20.1 points per game — seventh-best in the NFL.

Sure, they didn’t make it past the Wild Card Round, but when your top EDGE rusher is injured, it’s hard to win in January.

And Now… Here Comes the Draft

Brad Holmes has a habit of drafting his guys — character-first, gritty, versatile players that fit the culture Campbell is building. And with seven draft picks, including No. 28 overall, Holmes has more chances to reload rather than rebuild.

Whether it’s Tyler Booker, Derrick Harmon, or a surprise riser, fans know Holmes and Campbell won’t reach for need — they’ll target the best player that fits their mold.

What Could Push Detroit Over the Top?

Health. Pass rush help. A little more edge on defense.

With $39 million in cap space, Detroit could still add a piece post-draft, whether it’s a veteran EDGE like Emmanuel Ogbah, or even a blockbuster trade.

But Vegas already sees the vision. And the Lions’ +135 odds to win the NFC North — the best in the division — show this isn’t a fluke.

The Bottom Line

The Lions are no longer underdogs. They’re contenders. And with top-five Super Bowl odds, a loaded draft class coming in, and the best front office-coach synergy in the league, Detroit might be closer than ever to breaking through.

So yeah… it’s officially okay to believe.