Detroit Lions Post 2025 NFL Draft Super Bowl Odds Released

After bolstering their roster in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions now hold the fifth-best Super Bowl odds in the NFL.

The Detroit Lions just wrapped up what some are calling an underwhelming 2025 NFL Draft. But what does that mean in the eyes of oddsmakers?

Fresh off adding seven new rookies, including first-round pick Tyleik Williams and second-round guard Tate Ratledge, the Lions have earned some respect in the betting world. According to updated odds from FanDuel following the 2025 NFL Draft, Detroit sits at +950 to win Super Bowl LX, the fifth-best odds in the NFL.

Let’s talk about what that really means.

Why the Detroit Lions Are Getting Respect

When you’re in the top five of Super Bowl odds, you’re no longer a “sleeper” — you’re a legit contender. And that’s exactly what the Lions have become under Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell.

Here’s what’s fueling the hype:

A loaded offense with Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Sam LaPorta, and Jameson Williams.

A trench-heavy 2025 draft class focused on bolstering both sides of the ball.

A defense that now includes Pro Bowler Brian Branch, stud rookie Tyleik Williams, and seasoned vets like D.J. Reader and Aidan Hutchinson.

In other words, Detroit didn’t just get better — they doubled down on their identity. And oddsmakers noticed.

Super Bowl Odds: Where Do the Lions Rank?

Let’s look at the current top 10 odds as of early May:

Rank Team Odds 1 Philadelphia Eagles +650 2 Baltimore Ravens +700 3 Buffalo Bills +750 3 Kansas City Chiefs +750 5 Detroit Lions +950 6 Washington Commanders +1900 6 Los Angeles Rams +1900 8 Cincinnati Bengals +2000 9 Green Bay Packers +2200 10 San Francisco 49ers +2400

The Eagles, fresh off a Super Bowl win over the Chiefs, are deserved favorites. But Detroit is clearly in the inner circle of teams with real title aspirations.

Why It Matters

The Lions haven’t made a Super Bowl in franchise history. But heading into 2025, they have:

A top-5 Super Bowl projection

A deep, versatile roster

Stability at head coach and quarterback

It’s not hype anymore. It’s reality. Detroit is for real — and Vegas knows it.

The Bottom Line

The Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl odds sitting at +950 confirms what fans already feel — this team is in win-now mode. With a balanced offense, emerging stars on defense, and smart front-office leadership, the Lions are no longer hoping to contend — they’re expecting to.