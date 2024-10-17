Detroit Lions Super Bowl Odds Following Loss of Aidan Hutchinson

The Detroit Lions have been one of the NFL’s most exciting teams in 2024, but they recently suffered a major setback with the season-ending injury to star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson. Despite losing Hutchinson, who was having a Defensive Player of the Year-caliber season, the Lions' odds to win the Super Bowl have actually improved.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Lions' odds to win it all have shifted from +1100 to +850. This movement reflects the high level of confidence oddsmakers have in Detroit’s ability to continue competing at a high level, even without one of their best defensive players.

The Lions are currently sitting at 4-1 and have established themselves as legitimate contenders in the NFC. With a powerful offense led by Jared Goff and a defense that’s been rock solid under the guidance of defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, the Lions remain a force to be reckoned with as they aim for a deep playoff run.

While Hutchinson's absence is undoubtedly a significant blow, Detroit's improvement in Super Bowl odds shows the team's depth and the belief that head coach Dan Campbell's squad can still compete with the best.