Just prior to the start of the 2021 season, the Detroit Lions attempted to add some depth to their wide receiver room when they traded the Denver Broncos for WR Trinity Benson.

As we know, that trade had not worked out quite like the Lions hoped it would as Benson caught just 10 passes for 103 yards in eight games in 2021.

But could Benson end up panning out with the Lions?

Well, according to Lions head coach Dan Campbell, Benson was outstanding during the team’s mandatory minicamp.

Detroit Lions ‘surprise offseason standout’ may get cut

On Monday, ESPN released an article in which they name the “Surprise offseason standout” for each NFL team and Trinity Benson got the nod for the Lions.

Here is what Eric Woodyard of ESPN has to say about Benson’s performance so far in the offseason.

From ESPN:

WR Trinity Benson

After last season, Benson approached coach Dan Campbell directly during his exit meeting to ask for advice on how to come back better. So far, he has taken all of that advice as Campbell praised him during minicamp as one of the guys who is “having a hell of a spring.” Benson has learned the playbook and elevated his confidence by adding speed to his skill set. He’ll still have fight for a spot among a competitive receiving corps that has added talent. — Eric Woodyard

Benson’s chances of making the Detroit Lions 53-man roster out of camp are helped by the fact that rookie Jameson Williams will likely start on the PUP list but as noted by Woodyard, he is still going to have to fight for a spot.

Personally, I don’t believe Benson will end up making the cut but if he is able to play well during training camp, the Lions will likely keep him around.

Nation, do you think Trinity Benson will make the Detroit Lions’ initial 53-man roster out of training camp?

