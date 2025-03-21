Detroit Lions Surprise Trade Candidate Emerges Prior to NFL Draft

Would you be surprised if this trade is made either before or during the NFL Draft?

As draft weekend creeps closer, the Detroit Lions look like a team that could make some noise — not just with picks, but potentially with trades, too. According to Pro Football Focus, one player who could be on the move is cornerback Amik Robertson.

Detroit Lions

Why Amik Robertson’s Name is Surfacing

Robertson’s first season in Detroit went well. He didn’t exactly light up the stat sheet, but he showed toughness and versatility — traits this coaching staff loves. He put up a solid 62.2 coverage grade and really stood out against the run with an 89.7 grade. Still, there’s a numbers game going on. The Lions made a splash by bringing in D.J. Reed this offseason, and they still have young Ennis Rakestraw Jr. waiting for more snaps after being a second-round pick last year. That could leave Robertson as the odd man out.

It’s All About Timing

He’s on the final year of his contract, and if the Lions are going to get anything in return, the time to act is now. The demand for a dependable, physical cornerback is always there, and a team looking to bolster their secondary could easily come calling. It wouldn’t be shocking if Brad Holmes listens.

Final Thought

It’s never easy moving on from a guy who gave you good production, but sometimes it’s about keeping the bigger picture in focus. If a trade offer makes sense, I wouldn’t be surprised if Robertson ends up in another uniform before draft weekend is over.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

