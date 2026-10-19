The Detroit Lions are getting healthier coming out of their bye week, but the return of one important player could create an unexpected shakeup along their offensive line. And depending on how things unfold this week, Detroit might have a new starting guard sooner than anyone anticipated.

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With center Cade Mays expected to make his season debut Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, head coach Dan Campbell faces an interesting decision involving Juice Scruggs, who has been outstanding while filling in for the injured veteran.

Normally, a returning starter would simply reclaim his position, sending his replacement back to the bench. But Scruggs has played so well that Campbell is considering another option: finding a way to keep both offensive linemen on the field.

Oct 11, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) prepares to snap the ball to quarterback Jared Goff (16) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Dan Campbell Reveals Potential Lions Offensive Line Shakeup

Speaking to reporters Monday, Campbell confirmed that Mays is expected to return after missing Detroit’s first five games with a fractured wrist. However, the Lions aren’t necessarily planning to hand him the entire workload immediately, particularly considering how well Scruggs has performed in his absence.

According to the Lions’ official recap of Campbell’s Monday press conference, the team is considering using both players at center while Mays gets back into football shape. Once Mays is comfortable, Detroit could begin giving Scruggs opportunities at guard, potentially opening another competition for playing time.

“We keep Juice ready to go at center, because he’s really plug and play in that regard,” Campbell said in a radio appearance transcribed by Heavy. “Obviously guard comes into play. I think some of it will need to be dependent on how much Cade can play.”

That’s where things become interesting for Detroit’s offensive line. Scruggs has given the Lions a legitimate starting-caliber performance at center, but moving him to guard could allow the coaching staff to improve its overall lineup without sacrificing the depth it has developed.

As we previously reported, Campbell had already acknowledged the possibility of Scruggs competing for a starting guard position when Mays returned. Monday’s comments provide a clearer indication of how that plan could actually unfold.

Juice Scruggs Has Made Himself Difficult to Bench

When Detroit acquired Scruggs from the Houston Texans in the David Montgomery trade, the offensive lineman was viewed primarily as a versatile depth piece. But Mays’ training camp injury gave him an unexpected opportunity, and he has done considerably more than simply survive.

Scruggs entered Detroit’s bye week as the NFL’s highest-graded center according to Pro Football Focus, earning a 75.6 overall grade through five games. That performance has helped stabilize an offensive line that underwent significant changes during the offseason.

As we previously highlighted, Scruggs’ emergence has become one of the most pleasant surprises of Detroit’s season. His ability to handle the responsibilities at center has allowed Jared Goff and the Lions’ offense to continue producing despite losing their projected starter before Week 1.

Now, Detroit must decide whether that success is enough to earn Scruggs another opportunity in the starting lineup. He has experience playing guard, and his versatility gives Campbell an option that didn’t appear nearly as important when the season began.

According to additional reporting on Monday’s offensive-line discussion, Campbell also mentioned the possibility of using Scruggs in heavier offensive packages or goal-line situations. That would allow Detroit to keep him involved even if Mays immediately reclaims the starting center job.

Could the Lions Have a New Starting Guard Against Green Bay?

The possibility of Scruggs moving to guard creates another layer of competition within Detroit’s offensive line. Christian Mahogany and Tate Ratledge have been part of the team’s interior combination, but Campbell’s comments suggest the coaching staff is willing to evaluate different alignments if they provide an advantage.

That doesn’t mean Scruggs has officially been named a starting guard, or even that such a move will happen against Green Bay. For now, the Lions are focused on evaluating Mays’ readiness and determining how to get the most out of both players.

Detroit’s Offensive Line Depth Is a Welcome Problem

Still, having too many capable offensive linemen is a welcome problem for a team that struggled to establish consistency up front last season. Detroit’s rushing attack has shown meaningful improvement in 2026, and maintaining that progress will be especially important as the Lions enter the heart of their NFC North schedule.

The Lions expected Cade Mays to become their starting center, but they may have discovered another valuable starter while waiting for him to get healthy. Now the challenge for Dan Campbell is figuring out whether Juice Scruggs can help Detroit just as much at guard as he has at center.