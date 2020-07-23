41.2 F
Detroit
Thursday, July 23, 2020
type here...

Detroit Lions suspend season ticket payments for 2020

Detroit Lions News
Updated:
By Don Drysdale

At this point, we are all holding out hope that there will be a full NFL season in 2020 but even if there is, it may be tough to find a ticket to a game.

On Thursday, the Detroit Lions sent an email to season ticket holders notifying them that they are suspending season ticket payments for the 2020 season.

From Detroit Free Press:

The Detroit Lions are suspending payments for 2021 season tickets while they await a decision on what fans if any will be allowed to attend home games this fall.

The Lions sent some season ticket holders an email Thursday saying they are halting upcoming payments for fans who pay in monthly installments.

The August payment was scheduled to be the first toward the 2021 season.

On Wednesday, the Lions informed season ticket holders that to-be-determined capacity restrictions “will impact season ticket memberships for the 2020 season.” They have not yet offered refunds for the 2020 season, or to roll money already collected over to next year.

“We will be unable to offer members customary and previously assigned seat locations,” Wednesday’s email read. “Once Michigan state government regulations are established and the NFL finalizes specific gameday protocols, we will provide further updates regarding seating options for the 2020 season.”

- Advertisement -
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

Latest news

College Sports

Former Michigan Wolverine Khaleke Hudson officially signs NFL contract

Michael Whitaker - 0
The pen has been put to paper, and it's now official! The only thing that has yet to be made official, however, is the...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Red Wings News

New NHL franchise Seattle Kraken uniforms revealed [Photos]

Don Drysdale - 0
On Thursday afternoon, the NHL Seattle franchise announced they will be known as the Kraken. About an hour later, they revealed what their uniforms will...
Read more
General Topic

Mike Tyson to comeback and fight Roy Jones Jr.

Don Drysdale - 0
Mike Tyson is making a comeback... and so is Roy Jones Jr. According to reports, Tyson, who is 54, is making a comeback and will...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions suspend season ticket payments for 2020

Don Drysdale - 0
At this point, we are all holding out hope that there will be a full NFL season in 2020 but even if there is,...
Read more

Related news

Detroit Lions News

Washington’s NFL franchise reveals new uniforms for 2020 season [Photos]

Arnold Powell - 0
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Washington's NFL franchise will be wearing new uniforms during the 2020 season after the franchise has decided to retire...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Washington NFL team has official new (temporary) nickname

Michael Whitaker - 0
The NFL franchise formerly known as the Washington Redskins officially has a new nickname - though it won't last very long. And that's a...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Company that manages Redskins.com registers DCSentinels.com as we await new NFL Washington nickname

Michael Whitaker - 0
The NFL franchise formerly known as the Washington Redskins officially no longer goes by that nickname, as it has long been viewed as racially...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Highlights from the Detroit Lions last playoff victory [Video]

Don Drysdale - 0
For Detroit Lions fans, it has been a long, painful journey that we all hope will eventually result in a Super Bowl victory. But in...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.