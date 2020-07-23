Detroit Lions suspend season ticket payments for 2020

At this point, we are all holding out hope that there will be a full NFL season in 2020 but even if there is, it may be tough to find a ticket to a game.
On Thursday, the Detroit Lions sent an email to season ticket holders notifying them that they are suspending season ticket payments for the 2020 season.
From Detroit Free Press:
The Detroit Lions are suspending payments for 2021 season tickets while they await a decision on what fans if any will be allowed to attend home games this fall.
The Lions sent some season ticket holders an email Thursday saying they are halting upcoming payments for fans who pay in monthly installments.
The August payment was scheduled to be the first toward the 2021 season.
On Wednesday, the Lions informed season ticket holders that to-be-determined capacity restrictions “will impact season ticket memberships for the 2020 season.” They have not yet offered refunds for the 2020 season, or to roll money already collected over to next year.
“We will be unable to offer members customary and previously assigned seat locations,” Wednesday’s email read. “Once Michigan state government regulations are established and the NFL finalizes specific gameday protocols, we will provide further updates regarding seating options for the 2020 season.”