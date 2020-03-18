38 F
Detroit
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions swing and miss on multi-time Pro Bowl CB Chris Harris

By Don Drysdale


Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Detroit Lions CB Darius Slay may ‘break the internet’ with most recent tweet

On Wednesday evening, news broke that the Detroit Lions were signing free agent CB Desmond Trufant to a 2-year,...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Report: Detroit Lions signing former Pro Bowl CB Desmond Trufant

According to reports, the Detroit Lions are signing former Atlanta Falcons Pro Bowl CB Desmond Trufant to a 2-year,...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Former Detroit Lions LB Devon Kennard lands with new team

Well, that sure did not take too long! On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions announced they were releasing veteran LB Devon...
Read more
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

There has been plenty of speculation that the Detroit Lions are doing everything they can to trade Darius Slay if they can get the right return.

That being said, if Slay is traded, the Lions will need to acquire a No. 1 CB to replace him.

- Advertisement -

According to a report from Troy Renck, the Lions made a strong push for former Denver Broncos multi-time Pro Bowl CB Chris Harris.

- Advertisement -

Unfortunately, Lions GM Bob Quinn swung and missed as Harris has decided to sign with the San Diego Chargers.

- Advertisement -

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleFinal AP College Basketball Top 25 poll released
Next articleFormer Detroit Lions LB Devon Kennard lands with new team

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Detroit Lions CB Darius Slay may ‘break the internet’ with most recent tweet

On Wednesday evening, news broke that the Detroit Lions were signing free agent CB Desmond Trufant to a 2-year,...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Report: Detroit Lions signing former Pro Bowl CB Desmond Trufant

Don Drysdale - 0
According to reports, the Detroit Lions are signing former Atlanta Falcons Pro Bowl CB Desmond Trufant to a 2-year, $21 million contract with $14...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Former Detroit Lions LB Devon Kennard lands with new team

Don Drysdale - 0
Well, that sure did not take too long! On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions announced they were releasing veteran LB Devon Kennard and now, according to...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions swing and miss on multi-time Pro Bowl CB Chris Harris

Don Drysdale - 0
There has been plenty of speculation that the Detroit Lions are doing everything they can to trade Darius Slay if they can get the...
Read more
MSU News

Final AP College Basketball Top 25 poll released

Arnold Powell - 0
On Wednesday, the final Associated Press College Basketball Top 25 poll was released and as you can see below, the Kansas Jayhawks finished the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Detroit Lions CB Darius Slay may ‘break the internet’ with most recent tweet

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
On Wednesday evening, news broke that the Detroit Lions were signing free agent CB Desmond Trufant to a 2-year, $21 million deal. Following the news,...
Read more

Report: Detroit Lions signing former Pro Bowl CB Desmond Trufant

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
According to reports, the Detroit Lions are signing former Atlanta Falcons Pro Bowl CB Desmond Trufant to a 2-year, $21 million contract with $14...
Read more

Former Detroit Lions LB Devon Kennard lands with new team

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
Well, that sure did not take too long! On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions announced they were releasing veteran LB Devon Kennard and now, according to...
Read more

Detroit Lions trade New England Patriots for DB Duron Harmon

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
According to Ian Rapoport, the Detroit Lions have traded the New England Patriots for DB Duron Harmon. The deal includes the Lions and Patriots flipping...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.