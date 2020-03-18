Detroit Lions swing and miss on multi-time Pro Bowl CB Chris Harris

There has been plenty of speculation that the Detroit Lions are doing everything they can to trade Darius Slay if they can get the right return.

That being said, if Slay is traded, the Lions will need to acquire a No. 1 CB to replace him.

- Advertisement -

According to a report from Troy Renck, the Lions made a strong push for former Denver Broncos multi-time Pro Bowl CB Chris Harris.

Signings and trades can become official at 2 pm. Some will be sort of official pending physicals. Teams pushing to land #Broncos @ChrisHarrisJr including LA Chargers and #Eagles. #Lions were making strong push for @PhillyWill11 last night. #Denver7 — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) March 18, 2020

- Advertisement -

Unfortunately, Lions GM Bob Quinn swung and missed as Harris has decided to sign with the San Diego Chargers.