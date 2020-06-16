41.2 F
Detroit
Tuesday, June 16, 2020
type here...

Detroit Lions take to Twitter to make important announcement

Detroit Lions News
Updated:
By Arnold Powell

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions released a statement announcing they and Ford Field are establishing the observance of Juneteenth as a permanant organizational holiday. The Lions are encouraging their staff to use this day as an opportunity to reflect and further their awareness around racial inequity and social justice.

This is a big move by the Lions and it is one that should have happened a long time ago.

Arnold Powell

Latest news

Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions take to Twitter to make important announcement

Arnold Powell - 0
On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions released a statement announcing they and Ford Field are establishing the observance of Juneteenth as a permanant organizational holiday....
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Lions News

NFL announces new Pro Bowl destination for 2021

Arnold Powell - 0
According to a report from Adam Schefter, there will be a new site for the NFL Pro Bowl. Schefter is reporting that the 2021 Pro...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Report: Multiple MLB owners don’t want to play 2020 season

Michael Whitaker - 0
The standoff between Major League Baseball owners and the players union continues, and things aren't looking especially optimistic regarding the prospects of a 2020...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Best of the Detroit Red Wings’ 1998 Stanley Cup Playoff run (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Red Wings brought the Stanley Cup back to Hockeytown in 1998, one year after winning their first championship in 42 years. And...
Read more

Related news

Detroit Lions News

NFL announces new Pro Bowl destination for 2021

Arnold Powell - 0
According to a report from Adam Schefter, there will be a new site for the NFL Pro Bowl. Schefter is reporting that the 2021 Pro...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

5 athletes with Detroit/Michigan ties make ‘Greatest Modern Sports Villains/Jerks’ bracket

Arnold Powell - 0
When we take a look at the world of sports, there are a plethora of players who we would consider villains or jerks. Well, according...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions included on list of teams that should consider signing Colin Kaepernick

Arnold Powell - 0
Many believed the ship had sailed on Colin Kaepernick making a return to the NFL but it now looks like that ship is circling...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions’ Matthew Stafford included on NFL analyst’s top 10 rankings

Don Drysdale - 0
Where does Matthew Stafford rank among the other starting quarterbacks in the NFL? This is a question that has been asked every single season of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.