Detroit Lions take to Twitter to make important announcement

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions released a statement announcing they and Ford Field are establishing the observance of Juneteenth as a permanant organizational holiday. The Lions are encouraging their staff to use this day as an opportunity to reflect and further their awareness around racial inequity and social justice.

This is a big move by the Lions and it is one that should have happened a long time ago.

Statement from the Detroit Lions pic.twitter.com/YUOsHTBtmG — Detroit Lions (@Lions) June 16, 2020