Detroit Lions taken down by Eagles in Week 1 at Ford Field

The Detroit Lions kicked off the 2022 NFL season against the Philadelphia Eagles this afternoon at Ford Field in what will be the beginning of Year 2 of the Jared Goff and Dan Campbell era.

This afternoon’s game featured the return to the Detroit lineup of Frank Ragnow, who hasn’t played since suffering a torn ligament in his foot last October. Meanwhile, the Lions will be without Halapoulivaati Vaitai and Tommy Kraemer.

The Eagles won the opening coin toss and elected to defer to Detroit. And right off the bat, D’Andre Swift showed off his wheels with a gain of 48 yards, drawing a huge roar from the fans. And soon afterward, Jamaal Williams had a terrific second effort to force his way into the end zone, giving the Lions the lead. Their opening drive lasted seven plays for a total of 75 yards.

However, the Eagles would soon tie the score courtesy of quarterback Jalen Hurts converting on a 4th and goal.

The Eagles would seize the lead from Detroit courtesy of Miles Sanders converting from the 1-yard line on a 3rd and goal attempt. With the subsequent extra point, Philadelphia went on top by a 14-7 mark. Things wouldn’t get any better for Detroit soon afterward, as just 68 seconds later, Goff was picked off by James Bradberry, who immediately returned it to the house. It was the 16th interception of his career and 1st pick-six.

MORE HARD KNOCKS FOR LIONS Jared Goff throws a pick six to put Detroit in a 21-7 hole vs. Eagles (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/3FzzQPhuHs — Bally Sports (@BallySports) September 11, 2022

The mood inside Ford Field was understandably antsy, but the fans’ spirits were soon lifted after D’Andre Swift found the end zone for Detroit’s second touchdown of the afternoon.

An absolutely ridiculous throw from Hurts to A.J. Brown, a 54-yard completion to take the Eagles down to Detroit’s 4-yard line would set the stage for a 23-yard field goal to increase their lead to 24-14 just before halftime.

The Eagles found themselves in Lions territory after a 23-yard run from Miles Sanders and then assisted by an ill-advised Lions penalty that gave them another 15 yards. Soon afterward, it was Kenneth Gainwell easily trotting into the end zone. It was the 10th play of the drive, extending Philly’s lead midway through the 3rd quarter. But the Lions weren’t going to go down without a fight. Goff demonstrated his mobility on the ground for a first down, and would soon connect with Amon-Ra St. Brown for Detroit’s 3rd touchdown of the afternoon.

Today’s weather forecast: 100% chance of sun in the end zone #PHIvsDET | 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/eGWb3WCHVX — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 11, 2022

Detroit was dealt a setback with the ejection of Tracy Walker, who was hit with two personal foul penalties after throwing a punch at an opponent. Philadelphia’s Boston Scott would soon score for the Eagles, extending their lead.

A terrific 360 spin from D’Andre Swift gave them a first and goal opportunity, and it would prove successful with Detroit’s 4th touchdown of the afternoon courtesy of Jamaal Williams once again. With the extra point, the Lions had trimmed their deficit down to 10 points.

Detroit’s defense came through with their first three-and-out of the afternoon at a critical point in the game with time ticking away in the 4th quarter.

Second straight stop for Lions defense. Still plenty of time with 8:44 left. #PHIvsDET — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) September 11, 2022

Ford Field came alive again with just under five minutes remaining in the 4th quarter, as D.J. Chark hauled in his 1st touchdown with the Lions thanks to a beautiful pass from Goff. With the subsequent extra point, the Lions found themselves trailing by a mere three points after having entered the 4th quarter down by 17.

Chark sighting in the end zone!#PHIvsDET | 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/UHjOoVacn2 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 11, 2022

The Detroit Lions comeback attempt fell just short

Unfortunately, that’s as far as Detroit would get. The Eagles would ultimately prevail by a 38-35 final score, meaning the Detroit Lions start the 2022 season 0-1.