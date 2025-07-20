Dan Campbell Provides Injury Update on Taylor Decker, Josh Paschal

The first day of Detroit Lions training camp always brings energy, optimism, and, unfortunately, injury updates. While several players were sidelined during Sunday’s opening session, head coach Dan Campbell offered some encouraging news about two key players, left tackle Taylor Decker and defensive lineman Josh Paschal.

TLDR:

Taylor Decker is expected to return shortly after the Hall of Fame Game

Josh Paschal could be back by early September

Both underwent clean-out surgeries and are recovering well

Dan Campbell remains optimistic about their timelines

Taylor Decker Recovery on Track

Decker, who starts at left tackle and is a locker room leader, opened camp on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list due to a shoulder issue. But Dan Campbell made it clear this is more precautionary than alarming.

“We feel like there’s a good chance we can get Deck back after the Hall of Fame game,” Campbell said on Monday. “He’s good. He had cleaned out the shoulder a little bit, and we’re going to work him back in when he’s ready to go. Get the strength back, but he’s in a good place.”

That Hall of Fame Game, Detroit’s first preseason matchup, is just over a week away. So the target return timeline suggests Decker could rejoin full team drills before mid-August. For now, he’s on a modified plan to regain strength and conditioning without rushing things.

Josh Paschal Timeline Set for Early September

Paschal, meanwhile, landed on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list but also received a positive update. Like Decker, he had a minor procedure this offseason and is currently rehabbing.

“Paschal will be just a tick longer. Probably early September,” Campbell said. “Labor Day, maybe we can start working him into practice. That’s the plan right now.”

Campbell noted that Paschal had a “clean-out surgery,” though the team hasn’t specified what type. Still, the early September return date puts him in line to potentially suit up for Week 1, or shortly after.

Additional injury updates on Taylor Decker and Josh Paschal pic.twitter.com/ftxeVwMSI4 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) July 20, 2025

Why This Matters for the Lions

With Decker out, expect Giovanni Manu or backup Colby Sorsdal to pick up additional reps. Decker’s presence is critical, especially with Graham Glasgow and Christian Mahogany expected to hold down both guard spots after Kevin Zeitler’s offseason departure.

On the defensive side, Paschal was projected to be part of the rotation at edge and interior spots. His versatility and motor are key traits the Lions count on, especially with Levi Onwuzurike out for the season and Alim McNeill still recovering from ACL surgery.

The Bottom Line

While injuries are never ideal, both Taylor Decker and Josh Paschal appear to be on track for timely returns. Decker should be back shortly after the Hall of Fame Game, and Paschal could be cleared around Labor Day. For a Lions team looking to build on last year’s 15-2 run, having both healthy come September is a big deal.