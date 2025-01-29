Detroit Lions TE Coach Steve Heiden Leaves for Promotion

According to a report from Tom Pelissero, the Detroit Lions are set to lose another member of their coaching staff, as tight ends coach Steve Heiden has agreed to join the New York Jets as their new offensive line coach.

As noted by Pelissero, Heiden’s move comes as part of a broader coaching reshuffling in New York. With Aaron Glenn assembling his own coaching staff, Heiden’s promotion to offensive line coach is a key part of Glenn’s plan to build his version of Detroit’s offense in New York.

The departure of Heiden is yet another change to the Lions' coaching staff, with Tanner Engstrand reportedly being the favorite to come aboard as the team's new offensive coordinator. Heiden's role in Detroit saw him work with the tight ends, but now he will take on a new challenge coaching a key unit for the Jets' offense.

While the Lions will miss Heiden’s contributions, the move is a sign of his growing influence within the NFL coaching ranks. The Lions will need to find a suitable replacement for Heiden as they continue to navigate their offseason.