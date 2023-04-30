Detroit Lions TE Sam LaPorta’s best college highlights

The Detroit Lions saw fit to draw from the Iowa pipeline in Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft, selecting LB Jack Campbell. However, that wouldn't be the only Hawkeyes player that would soon be heading to the Motor City. With the 34th overall selection (Round 2), the Lions went with tight end Sam LaPorta.

As was the case with Round 1 Detroit draft selections Jahmyr Gibbs and Jack Campbell, LaPorta arrives in Detroit as a highly accomplished player. Last season with the Hawkeyes, he hauled in 58 passes for 657 yards and one touchdown. Over the course of his collegiate career, he caught 111 passes for 1,327 yards and four touchdowns.

“Really, really athletic guy,” general manager Brad Holmes said. “He can play a lot of different positions, he can align in a lot of different spots. He can do it in line. I really like his urgency and willingness (blocking) in the run game. For the most part, he's active with his hands. He's not the biggest guy, he's not a 6-5, 250 (pound) guy, but he plays a lot bigger in line than you think. What really stands out when he detaches from the core (of the formation) and the work he can do on the perimeter. He can beat a DB, he can catch contested, he can run the slant, and he's got very good ball skills

“He's just a really good athlete,” Holmes continued. “He can bend, he can change direction, and again, I just really like he plays football, man. He's just got a gritty feel about him. Although he's athletic and he can do all that stuff in the passing game and he can be a mismatch all that stuff, he still has a gritty finishing style, especially with the ball in his hands.”

Thanks to his efforts, he was named the Kwalick–Clark Tight End of the Year for 2022. Take a look at some of his best highlights while playing for Iowa below:

Wrapping It Up: Sam LaPorta joins a young group led by new position coach Steve Heiden

At 6'4 and 249 lbs, LaPorta is an intimidating presence on the field and was also named to the All-Big Ten team by coaches and media in 2022.

