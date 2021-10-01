Detroit Lions TE T.J. Hockenson divulges his ‘biggest satisfaction’ in football

To be a great all-around tight end in the NFL, you have to be able to get open and catch the football but you also have to be able to be an asset in the running game, which means having the ability to block well.

Detroit Lions‘ tight end T.J. Hockenson not only knows what it takes but when it comes to blocking an opposing player, there is nothing better.

From Detroit Free Press:

“I’ve spent a lot of offseasons with (San Francisco 49ers tight end) George (Kittle) now and our kind of motto is, ‘the best feeling in the world is moving a guy from Point A to Point B against his will,’” Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson said. “I think that’s just the biggest satisfaction in the game of football.”

We already know what kind of asset Hockenson has been in the Lions’ passing game but he continues to get better and better at blocking and it is because he loves it.

