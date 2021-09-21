Detroit Lions TE T.J. Hockenson hauls in beautiful TD pass from Jared Goff [VIDEO]

The Detroit Lions have wrestled back the lead from the Green Bay Packers here in the 2nd quarter of Monday Night Football at Lambeau Field. Quarterback Jared Goff now has himself two touchdown passes on the evening, with the latest to tight end T.J. Hockenson to cap the scoring drive:

Goff is now 11-of-12 passing with two touchdowns and and 116 yards.

