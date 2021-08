T.J. Hockenson stepped up for the Detroit Lions in 2020 and for his efforts, he made his first Pro Bowl.

With Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr. gone, you can bet Hockenson will have an even bigger season in 2021.

The NFL Network is releasing their Top 100 list for 2021 and Hockenson made the cut for the first time as he checks in at No. 93.

Congrats, Hock!