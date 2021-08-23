Detroit Lions TE T.J. Hockenson provides health update after wearing red no-contact jersey

The Detroit Lions are expecting big things from tight end T.J. Hockenson in 2021, and you can bet they’re protecting their investment.

Hockenson was seen donning a red no-contact jersey during today’s practice as he continues to deal with an unknown injury. However, the good news is that he expects to be ready in time for Detroit’s regular season Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on September 12.

“I’m good,” he said. “I’m out there playing, I’m out there doing what I do. We’re just trying to get ready for Week 1. I think that’s just the whole thing. I’ll be out there Week 1, so I’m not worried about it.”

With new quarterback Jared Goff in the fold, Hockenson will be catching passes for the Lions who have seen every one of their starting receivers from 2020, including Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones, depart.

“Yeah, JG’s my guy,” Hockenson said. “We’re spending a lot of time after practice, before preseason games, just running routes, getting timing down, understanding things — where he wants things, where he’s seeing a certain route at a certain depth, where he’s seeing certain things, and that’s just really good work. Getting it in, and getting it repped, and using his knowledge and what he’s seeing from the defense, Cover 1, Cover 2, where he wants it on those coverages. I think we’re starting to build that up and just continuing to improve on it.”

Hockenson led all tight ends in the NFC in receptions last season, hauling in 67 passes for 723 yards.

