28.6 F
Detroit
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions TE T.J. Hockenson receives VERY high praise from Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez

By Arnold Powell

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Detroit Lions TE T.J. Hockenson receives VERY high praise from Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez

When talking about the greatest tight ends ever to play in the NFL, the conversation almost certainly begins with...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Detroit Lions lose out on free agent CB Tre Roberson as he signs with division foe

According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, free-agent CB Tre Roberson has made his decision. Roberson, who had seven...
Read more
Detroit Pistons NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Shaquille O’Neal breaks down while talking about Kobe Bryant [Video]

It has been an extremely emotional couple of days as the world mourns the loss of Los Angeles Lakers...
Read more
Arnold Powell

When talking about the greatest tight ends ever to play in the NFL, the conversation almost certainly begins with Hall of Famer, Tony Gonzalez.

During his 17-year career in the league, Gonzalez racked up 1,325 receptions for 15,127 yards and a whopping 111 touchdowns.

Embed from Getty Images

On Tuesday, Gonzalez was asked about Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson and he had some VERY high praise for the Lions most recent first round pick.

“He can be an All-Pro, no doubt about it,” Fox analyst Tony Gonzalez said Tuesday at Super Bowl 54. “Get him in the right system, he can be an All-Pro.”

“He’s great,” Gonzalez said. “He’s great. You know what the luxury of these tight ends that you’re seeing, when I was coming up — back in my day — you didn’t see too much of that receiving-type tight end, being so involved in the offense.

“And so for him to see guys like (Travis) Kelce and to see (George) Kittle in this game, he’s got to be inspired. And watching his ability, he’s a baller. Like, he is on his way to having an outstanding career.”
http://gty.im/1183682882

“He’s off to such a great start,” he said. “And like I said, you just got to keep taking it to that next level and you got to keep challenging him. And hopefully I’ll get a chance to talk to him. I talked to all these tight ends, young tight ends in the league, so if you do see him, tell him to reach out to me because to me that’s what separates the good ones from the great ones.

“He’s going to be a good one no matter what. That’s out of the way. It’s like how great do you want to be? And that starts right here and here (in the head and heart). It has nothing to do with what you’re doing on the football field. All that will come, it’s just you got to get your mind and your heart right.”

Nation, when all is said and done, how will Hockenson’s career turn out? Will he end up joining Gonzalez in the Hall of Fame?

–Quotes via Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press– LINK

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

SourceDave Birkett
ViaDetroit Free Press
Previous articleDetroit Lions lose out on free agent CB Tre Roberson as he signs with division foe

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Detroit Lions TE T.J. Hockenson receives VERY high praise from Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez

When talking about the greatest tight ends ever to play in the NFL, the conversation almost certainly begins with...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions lose out on free agent CB Tre Roberson as he signs with division foe

Don Drysdale - 0
According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, free-agent CB Tre Roberson has made his decision. Roberson, who had seven interceptions in 2019 with the...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Shaquille O’Neal breaks down while talking about Kobe Bryant [Video]

Don Drysdale - 0
It has been an extremely emotional couple of days as the world mourns the loss of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter...
Read more
U of M News

Michigan and Nebraska honor Kobe Bryant before Big Ten matchup

Don Drysdale - 0
On Tuesday night, Michigan was in Nebraska to take on the Cornhuskers in an important Big Ten matchup. Following the opening tip, the Wolverines took...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Calvin Johnson absolutely torches Detroit Lions…again [Video]

Arnold Powell - 0
In case you were not aware, Calvin Johnson cannot stand the Detroit Lions and how he was treated when he played for them. In...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Detroit Lions lose out on free agent CB Tre Roberson as he signs with division foe

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, free-agent CB Tre Roberson has made his decision. Roberson, who had seven interceptions in 2019 with the...
Read more

Calvin Johnson absolutely torches Detroit Lions…again [Video]

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
In case you were not aware, Calvin Johnson cannot stand the Detroit Lions and how he was treated when he played for them. In...
Read more

Barry Sanders has strong words about NFL refs screwing Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
Though there may or may not be a statistic to prove it, we are fairly certain that the Detroit Lions get screwed by NFL...
Read more

Barry Sanders comments on if Detroit Lions would have won Super Bowls if they had a QB like Patrick Mahomes

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
I may be biased considering I got to work with former Detroit Lions great Barry Sanders back in the day, but in my opinion,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

[tdn_block_newsletter_subscribe input_placeholder=”Your email address” btn_text=”Subscribe” tds_newsletter2-image=”518″ tds_newsletter2-image_bg_color=”#c3ecff” tds_newsletter3-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter4-image=”519″ tds_newsletter4-image_bg_color=”#fffbcf” tds_newsletter4-btn_bg_color=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter4-check_accent=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter5-tdicon=”tdc-font-fa tdc-font-fa-envelope-o” tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color=”#000000″ tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color_hover=”#4db2ec” tds_newsletter5-check_accent=”#000000″ tds_newsletter6-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter6-btn_bg_color=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter6-check_accent=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter7-image=”520″ tds_newsletter7-btn_bg_color=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-check_accent=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_size=”20″ tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_line_height=”28px” tds_newsletter8-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color=”#00649e” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color_hover=”#21709e” tds_newsletter8-check_accent=”#00649e” embedded_form_type=”mailchimp” tds_newsletter=”tds_newsletter1″ tds_newsletter1-input_bar_display=”” tdc_css=”eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn19″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_btn_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_size=”14″ tds_newsletter1-btn_bg_color=”#266fef” embedded_form_code=”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”]
- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.