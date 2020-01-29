Detroit Lions TE T.J. Hockenson receives VERY high praise from Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez

When talking about the greatest tight ends ever to play in the NFL, the conversation almost certainly begins with Hall of Famer, Tony Gonzalez.

During his 17-year career in the league, Gonzalez racked up 1,325 receptions for 15,127 yards and a whopping 111 touchdowns.

On Tuesday, Gonzalez was asked about Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson and he had some VERY high praise for the Lions most recent first round pick.

“He can be an All-Pro, no doubt about it,” Fox analyst Tony Gonzalez said Tuesday at Super Bowl 54. “Get him in the right system, he can be an All-Pro.”

“He’s great,” Gonzalez said. “He’s great. You know what the luxury of these tight ends that you’re seeing, when I was coming up — back in my day — you didn’t see too much of that receiving-type tight end, being so involved in the offense.

“He’s off to such a great start,” he said. “And like I said, you just got to keep taking it to that next level and you got to keep challenging him. And hopefully I’ll get a chance to talk to him. I talked to all these tight ends, young tight ends in the league, so if you do see him, tell him to reach out to me because to me that’s what separates the good ones from the great ones.

“He’s going to be a good one no matter what. That’s out of the way. It’s like how great do you want to be? And that starts right here and here (in the head and heart). It has nothing to do with what you’re doing on the football field. All that will come, it’s just you got to get your mind and your heart right.”

Nation, when all is said and done, how will Hockenson’s career turn out? Will he end up joining Gonzalez in the Hall of Fame?

