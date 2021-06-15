Detroit Lions TE T.J. Hockenson signs deal with talent agency

Sharing is caring!

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson has already emerged as one of the top tight ends in the NFL and though he will continue to work hard to improve on the field, he is also focused on building himself off of the field.

On Tuesday, Rubicon Talent announced they will be representing Hockenson for all off-field endeavors and marketing as he looks to build his brand and portfolio.

We are thrilled to officially welcome Detroit Lions Pro Bowler TE, T.J. Hockenson (@TheeHOCK8) to Rubicon Talent. Rubicon will be working with T.J for all off-field endeavors & marketing. We look forward to helping him build his brand portfolio! #SportsBusiness #SportsMarketing pic.twitter.com/Q3yedYDLfv — Rubicon Talent (@Rubicontalent) June 15, 2021