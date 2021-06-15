Detroit Lions TE T.J. Hockenson signs deal with talent agency

by

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson has already emerged as one of the top tight ends in the NFL and though he will continue to work hard to improve on the field, he is also focused on building himself off of the field.

On Tuesday, Rubicon Talent announced they will be representing Hockenson for all off-field endeavors and marketing as he looks to build his brand and portfolio.

