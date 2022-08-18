Detroit Lions TE T.J. Hockenson throws shade at Matt Patricia

When it comes to former current Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell and former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia, tight end T.J. Hockenson says there is a big difference.

Hockenson was a first-round selection when Patricia was running the show so he had a close look at how the Bill Belichick disciple led the team and how he treated his players.

Hock has also had the opportunity to see what kind of coach Campbell is and how he relates to his players much differently than Patricia did when he was around.

During a recent appearance on the “Bussin with the Boys” podcast, Hockenson said Matt Patricia tried to be Bill Belichick.

“I was his pick,” Hockenson said. “Dude liked me. He didn’t talk to me a ton outside of the meeting or anything like that. Dude outside of that was cool. But then when he got into the meeting, it was like he tried to be (Bill) Belichick. It’s just like ‘alright man, this is what we have to do today, the hard way is the right way.’ That is true, it really is.”

Hockenson went on to add that there is a player vibe with Dan Campbell.

“On the same hand, there’s a player vibe with Campbell. Like, dude has played. Dude understands what it is,” Hockenson said. “Still, hard way is the right way. We’re going to practice hard, we’re going to do a lot of hard things, but on the same hand, he’s going to take care of us in certain situations. Because he knows what it is.”

Hockenson’s comments do not come as any surprise whatsoever they are still fun to pass along!

