Detroit Lions Team Official Confirms Extent of Aidan Hutchinson Injury

In a devastating blow to the Detroit Lions' defense, a team official has confirmed that star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson has suffered a fractured tibia. Hutchinson sustained the injury during the Lions' Week 6 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, following a sack on quarterback Dak Prescott in the third quarter. After the play, Hutchinson remained on the turf in visible pain before being carted off the field.

#Lions star Aidan Hutchinson has a broken tibia, a team official confirmed. — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) October 14, 2024

Lions head coach Dan Campbell also confirmed that Hutchinson underwent emergency surgery for the fractured tibia following the game.

#Lions HC Dan Campbell says Aidan Hutchinson will be out for some time but is in good hands. He will stay in Dallas and the team will know more tomorrow about his injury. Campbell called it “tough.” “It’s hard when you lose somebody like him,” he said. pic.twitter.com/gIg2IIcaLq — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) October 14, 2024

A broken tibia, or shinbone, typically takes 4–6 months to heal completely. However, recovery time can vary depending on the severity of the fracture and other factors, such as whether the fracture is open or comminuted (broken into multiple pieces), which could extend the recovery period.

With Hutchinson's injury confirmed, the Lions will have to adjust without one of their top defensive playmakers as they continue their 2024 campaign. Hutchinson, who was having an outstanding year, will now focus on recovery and rehabilitation with the goal of making a full return in time for the 2025 season. Further updates on his recovery are expected in the coming days.