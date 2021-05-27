Detroit Lions team reporter posts video on Twitter to announce resignation

Sharing is caring!

For those of you who follow the Detroit Lions closely, you almost certainly know exactly who Tori Petry is.

Over the past 7 years, Petry has been a reporter for the Lions, and to say she has done an excellent job would be an understatement.

But on Thursday, the Lions posted a video from Petry in which she announces she is moving on from the team.

Though Tori did not specify what she is doing next, we can guarantee she will be awesome at it.

Best of luck, Tori, and thank you for being great with the Lions!

#AlwaysALion