Detroit Lions tease special announcement coming on Wednesday

When it comes to the Detroit Lions, there has not been much of an incentive to purchasing season tickets. After all, why in the world would anyone pony up the money it costs to watch a team that has won just one playoff game in over 60 years?

Well, apparently, the Lions are not too happy about how many people currently have season tickets and on Wednesday, they will be making an announcement that they hope will entice some more fans to give them their hard-earned cash…..I mean, purchase season tickets.

Though we don’t yet have all of the details, it has been reported that the first 250 people to purchase new season tickets will be invited to events that will feature the likes of Dan Campbell, Brad Holmes, Rod Wood, Sheila Ford Hamp, and Chris Spielman.

Nation, will you be getting season tickets for the Lions?

Been thinking about becoming a season ticket member? We’ve got something coming for you tomorrow. 👀 Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/JYVvfU2tyD — Detroit Lions (@Lions) February 23, 2021