Detroit Lions tender 5 exclusive rights

The Detroit Lions have tendered five exclusive rights free agents, securing key players for the 2023 season. This move allows the Lions to retain these players without risking the possibility of losing them to other teams in free agency. The players who received tenders are long-snapper Scott Daly, defensive lineman Benito Jones, linebacker Anthony Pittman, tight end Brock Wright, and tight end, Shane Zylstra.

Key Points:

The Lions have tendered five exclusive rights free agents

Exclusive rights free agents are players with two or less years in the NFL

The players can only negotiate with their original team when their contract expires

The Lions have secured key players for the 2023 season

The tenders were given to long snapper Scott Daly, defensive lineman Benito Jones, linebacker Anthony Pittman, tight end Brock Wright, and tight end Shane Zylstra

Big Picture: Detroit Lions are building a foundation for the future

The tenders given to these exclusive rights free agents may not seem like a big deal, but it's a strategic move by the Lions' front office. These players may not be stars, but they are valuable assets to the team. Long snapper Scott Daly is one of the most reliable long snappers in the league, and defensive lineman Benito Jones was an effective rotation player last season. Linebacker Anthony Pittman is a core special teams player and a versatile player that can contribute on defense. Tight ends Brock Wright and Shane Zylstra showed promise towards the end of the season and give the Lions some stability heading into next season. The tenders given to these players also show the team's commitment to building a foundation for the future.

Detroit Lions Exclusive Rights Free Agents by the Numbers

- Advertisement -

Stats:

Scott Daly had a perfect snap-to-hold percentage on field goal attempts in 2022

Benito Jones played in all 17 games last season and had 16 tackles, 1.5 sacks, four quarterbacks hits, and a couple passes defended

Anthony Pittman played in 15 games last season and had five tackles and two quarterback hits

Brock Wright finished with 18 receptions for 216 yards and four touchdowns

Shane Zylstra finished with four touchdowns, including three in Week 16 against Carolina