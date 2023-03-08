Detroit Lions tender contract to LB Anthony Pittman

According to a report from the Detroit Free Press, the Detroit Lions have tendered a contract to exclusive rights free agent Anthony Pittman, securing one of their top special teams' players for the upcoming 2023 season. Pittman played in all 17 games last season and was second on the team in special teams snaps. With the potential loss of several top special teams players to free agency, the Lions' decision to tender Pittman ensures stability and strength in that aspect of the game.

Special teams' play is often overlooked in football, but it can make all the difference in a game. With the potential loss of several key special teams players, the Lions' decision to tender Pittman highlights their commitment to maintaining a strong special teams unit. This move ensures that the Lions will have a reliable player to help secure crucial field position and make important tackles in the upcoming season.

