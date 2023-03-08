Merch
Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions tender contract to LB Anthony Pittman

By W.G. Brady
4
0

According to a report from the Detroit Free Press, the Detroit Lions have tendered a contract to exclusive rights free agent Anthony Pittman, securing one of their top special teams' players for the upcoming 2023 season. Pittman played in all 17 games last season and was second on the team in special teams snaps. With the potential loss of several top special teams players to free agency, the Lions' decision to tender Pittman ensures stability and strength in that aspect of the game.

Detroit Lions Free Agent quarterbacks 2023 NFL Mock Draft 2023 NFC North Anthony Pittman

Key Points

  • The Detroit Lions have tendered a contract to exclusive rights free agent Anthony Pittman.
  • Pittman played in all 17 games last season and finished second on the team in special teams snaps.
  • The Lions could lose several of their top special teams players to free agency.
  • The team has five other exclusive rights free agents.
  • Exclusive rights free agents sign non-guaranteed, minimum salary deals and cannot negotiate with other teams once tendered.
  • The Lions' decision to tender Pittman ensures strength and stability in special teams.

The Big Picture: Detroit Lions' focus on special teams by tendering Anthony Pittman

Special teams' play is often overlooked in football, but it can make all the difference in a game. With the potential loss of several key special teams players, the Lions' decision to tender Pittman highlights their commitment to maintaining a strong special teams unit. This move ensures that the Lions will have a reliable player to help secure crucial field position and make important tackles in the upcoming season.

By the Numbers

  • Anthony Pittman played in all 17 games for the Lions last season.
  • Pittman finished second on the team in special teams snaps.
  • The Lions have five other exclusive rights free agents.
