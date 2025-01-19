fb
Sunday, January 19, 2025
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Rookie Slams Team’s Playoff Loss: ‘They Did Nothing Special’

Detroit Lions rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold shared his thoughts on the team's tough playoff loss to the Washington Commanders during a candid reflection on Sunday. Arnold didn't mince words when discussing the game, acknowledging that the Lions' struggles were self-inflicted rather than a result of the Commanders' dominance.

“We beat ourselves,” Arnold said. “They did nothing special. If we played them today, would we come out victorious? They came out yesterday and they had more energy than us.”

Terrion Arnold

Arnold’s comments point to a missed opportunity for the Lions, who were expected to contend for a Super Bowl after an impressive 15-2 regular season. Despite the loss, the rookie cornerback showed a strong sense of accountability, emphasizing that the team's defeat was more about their own shortcomings than anything the Commanders did on the field.

As the Lions move forward into the offseason, this defeat will likely serve as a lesson in maintaining focus and energy, especially during high-stakes games. Arnold's honest assessment reflects the team's determination to learn and grow from this loss as they set their sights on next season.

