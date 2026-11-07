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Detroit Lions Fans Can Win Ultimate Thanksgiving Experience While Honoring Jack Campbell

Detroit Lions Thanksgiving auction
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Detroit Lions fans have an opportunity to enjoy an unforgettable Thanksgiving experience at Ford Field while supporting a cause close to the heart of linebacker Jack Campbell.

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In honor of Veterans Day and the NFL’s Salute to Service initiative, Lions fan Clemmie (@LadyClemmieUDL) has organized a special Thanksgiving auction, with all proceeds benefiting the Stronger Warrior Foundation in Campbell’s honor.

The auction features two premium tickets to Detroit’s Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Chicago Bears, along with exclusive pregame sideline access donated by the Lions.

What’s Included in the Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Auction?

The winning bidder will receive an impressive Thanksgiving package for two, including:

  • Two pregame sideline passes, generously donated by the Detroit Lions, allowing fans to watch players warm up from just feet away.
  • Two premium Delta Club tickets in Section 203C for the Lions’ Thanksgiving game against the Chicago Bears on Nov. 26.
  • A game-day parking pass at Comerica Garage.

The sideline experience typically begins when stadium gates open and concludes approximately 30 minutes before kickoff.

The premium seats are located in an ADA-accessible row, although the winning bidder does not need to have a disability to use them.

The Lions will host the Bears at Ford Field on Thanksgiving Day, with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

Honoring Jack Campbell by Helping Veterans

What makes this auction particularly meaningful is its connection to Campbell.

According to Clemmie, Campbell regularly volunteered with the Stronger Warrior Foundation’s Adaptive Warrior initiative, helping renovate homes for local veterans.

The NFL has documented that work as well, including a November 2023 day of service Campbell spent alongside Lions staff, Detroit Lions Academy students and foundation volunteers.

The Stronger Warrior Foundation’s Adaptive Warrior program provides grants of up to $6,000 to help veterans with disabilities pay for modifications to their homes and vehicles, providing greater independence and improving their quality of life.

Following Campbell’s frightening injury against the Minnesota Vikings, the Detroit community has rallied around the linebacker.

As we previously reported, Campbell recently shared an encouraging update about his recovery, thanking everyone for their overwhelming support.

Meanwhile, head coach Dan Campbell has emphasized the importance of honoring Jack while continuing to support him through his recovery.

Now, Lions fans have another opportunity to show their appreciation for Campbell by supporting a cause that has meant so much to him.

How to Bid on the Thanksgiving Experience

Bidding officially opens Saturday, Nov. 7, at 10 a.m. ET and closes Thursday, Nov. 12, at 9 p.m. ET.

Fans interested in participating can place their bids here.

All proceeds from the auction will be donated to the Stronger Warrior Foundation.

Whether fans bid on the experience or simply share the fundraiser, it’s an opportunity to support veterans while recognizing Campbell’s commitment to giving back to the community.

And for one lucky Lions fan and a guest, Thanksgiving at Ford Field could become an experience they’ll never forget.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
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