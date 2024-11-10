Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day Halftime Show Performer Revealed

The Detroit Lions have just unveiled an exciting surprise for this year’s Thanksgiving Day Classic. The 85th annual Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day game, scheduled for November 28 against the Chicago Bears, will feature an unforgettable halftime show powered by Verizon. This year, the Lions have enlisted GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter, Shaboozey, to take center stage during the highly anticipated halftime performance.

A Rising Star in Country and Hip-Hop

Shaboozey is making waves in the music industry as one of country music's hottest rising stars. Known for blending alternative country with elements of hip-hop, Shaboozey has carved out his own unique sound and style. His rise to stardom began with standout features on Beyoncé’s COWBOY CARTER, making him the only artist to appear multiple times on the album.

The critically acclaimed artist is quickly becoming a household name. His most recent album, Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going, debuted in the top five on the Billboard 200 and earned praise from Rolling Stone for pushing the boundaries of country music while honoring its traditions. NPR has dubbed him “the future of country music,” and the Los Angeles Times has recognized him as “the breakout country artist of the year.”

A Record-Breaking Year

Shaboozey's hit single, “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” has taken the music world by storm. The track achieved 6X RIAA-platinum certification, reigned at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for an impressive amount of time, and dominated the Billboard Country Airplay charts. With over a billion streams across digital platforms, the song made history by making Shaboozey the first-ever Black artist to top both Billboard's Hot Country Songs and Hot 100 charts simultaneously.

The Halftime Show: A Moment You Won’t Want to Miss

Fans attending the Thanksgiving Day game will get the chance to see Shaboozey light up the field with his energetic performance. The game, which will be nationally televised on CBS at 12:30 PM EST, promises to be one of the most exciting and memorable events of the year for Detroit Lions fans.

Whether you're a long-time fan of Shaboozey’s music or new to his sound, the halftime show will undoubtedly be a highlight of the day, making this year’s Thanksgiving celebration even more special. So, don’t miss out – tune in for the Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Classic and get ready to enjoy some fantastic country music at halftime!