fb
Monday, November 11, 2024
HomeDetroit LionsDetroit Lions Thanksgiving Day Halftime Show Performer Revealed
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day Halftime Show Performer Revealed

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0
26

The Detroit Lions have just unveiled an exciting surprise for this year’s Thanksgiving Day Classic. The 85th annual Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day game, scheduled for November 28 against the Chicago Bears, will feature an unforgettable halftime show powered by Verizon. This year, the Lions have enlisted GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter, Shaboozey, to take center stage during the highly anticipated halftime performance.

Detroit Lions In Head to Head Battle With San Francisco 49ers Detroit Lions NFL Draft Rumor Detroit Lions sign Steele Chambers Christian Mahogany Ennis Rakestraw Jr. Detroit Lions Best Kept Secret

A Rising Star in Country and Hip-Hop

Shaboozey is making waves in the music industry as one of country music's hottest rising stars. Known for blending alternative country with elements of hip-hop, Shaboozey has carved out his own unique sound and style. His rise to stardom began with standout features on Beyoncé’s COWBOY CARTER, making him the only artist to appear multiple times on the album.

The critically acclaimed artist is quickly becoming a household name. His most recent album, Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going, debuted in the top five on the Billboard 200 and earned praise from Rolling Stone for pushing the boundaries of country music while honoring its traditions. NPR has dubbed him “the future of country music,” and the Los Angeles Times has recognized him as “the breakout country artist of the year.”

A Record-Breaking Year

Shaboozey's hit single, “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” has taken the music world by storm. The track achieved 6X RIAA-platinum certification, reigned at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for an impressive amount of time, and dominated the Billboard Country Airplay charts. With over a billion streams across digital platforms, the song made history by making Shaboozey the first-ever Black artist to top both Billboard's Hot Country Songs and Hot 100 charts simultaneously.

The Halftime Show: A Moment You Won’t Want to Miss

Fans attending the Thanksgiving Day game will get the chance to see Shaboozey light up the field with his energetic performance. The game, which will be nationally televised on CBS at 12:30 PM EST, promises to be one of the most exciting and memorable events of the year for Detroit Lions fans.

Whether you're a long-time fan of Shaboozey’s music or new to his sound, the halftime show will undoubtedly be a highlight of the day, making this year’s Thanksgiving celebration even more special. So, don’t miss out – tune in for the Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Classic and get ready to enjoy some fantastic country music at halftime!

Previous article
Emmanuel Moseley Reflects on Road to Redemption With Detroit Lions
Next article
Jameson Williams Has STRONG MESSAGE For His Critics Following Suspension
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dale Sanders on Jared Goff Opens Up About Being Traded To Detroit Lions
Jim on Detroit Lions Unveil Uniform Combo For Clash vs. Texans
Paul Gedeist on Dan Campbell Comes to Defense of Brian Branch Following Ejection
Tom on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
Mike on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
Trevor S Glidden on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
Robert Barnes on Brian Branch Flips Green Bay Packers Fans The Double Bird After Ejection
Daniel on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
John on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
Jerry Sine on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions