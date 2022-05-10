Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day opponent reportedly down to two choices [Video]

In case you are patiently awaiting the news of who the Detroit Lions will play in their annual Thanksgiving Day matchup, we have you covered.

According to a video posted by the Los Angeles Times, it is revealed that the Lions will play either the Miami Dolphins or the Buffalo Bills.

Check it out. (This is pretty cool)

Exclusive: Below is how the @NFL master schedule used to be built — assembled by hand on a giant pegboard. We take you inside the schedule war room for a look at how it's made today.https://t.co/qtdAHeopWp pic.twitter.com/YytpIy1B1v — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) May 10, 2022

Note: There has already been a rumor reported that the Lions’ Thanksgiving Day opponent will be the Buffalo Bills, but that has not yet been confirmed.

Also, we may not have to wait until Thursday night to find out the Lions’ Turkey Day opponent as there is speculation that the Thanksgiving Day games will be announced today on CBS.

Stay tuned!

The Buffalo Bills or Miami Dolphins will be playing on Thanksgiving in Detroit this season. CBS should be announcing this tomorrow. — Babz (@BabzOnTheMic) May 10, 2022