in Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day opponent reportedly down to two choices [Video]

We will soon know the answer

In case you are patiently awaiting the news of who the Detroit Lions will play in their annual Thanksgiving Day matchup, we have you covered.

Embed from Getty Images

According to a video posted by the Los Angeles Times, it is revealed that the Lions will play either the Miami Dolphins or the Buffalo Bills.

Check it out. (This is pretty cool)

Note: There has already been a rumor reported that the Lions’ Thanksgiving Day opponent will be the Buffalo Bills, but that has not yet been confirmed.

Also, we may not have to wait until Thursday night to find out the Lions’ Turkey Day opponent as there is speculation that the Thanksgiving Day games will be announced today on CBS.

Stay tuned!

 

The Detroit Lions pick may show how... x
The Detroit Lions pick may show how they feel about Jared Goff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Javier Baez and A.J. Hinch get into profanity laced tirade with umpire [Video]