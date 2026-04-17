Rod Wood Makes Bold Claim About Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day Game

One of the most iconic traditions in all of sports is staying right where it belongs.

According to Rod Wood, the Detroit Lions have no plans of giving up their annual Thanksgiving Day game, now or ever.

“It’s Uniquely Detroit”

Speaking at the Detroit Economic Club, Wood made it clear just how important the Thanksgiving game is—not just to the team, but to the city.

“It’s uniquely Detroit,” Wood said via 97.1 The Ticket. “We have the parade, we have the game. It’s the only game on. It kind of kicks off the holiday season for the whole country.”

That tradition dates all the way back to 1934 (with a brief pause during World War II), and it has become a staple of Thanksgiving across the country.

Any Talk of Change Is Long Gone

There have been whispers in the past about rotating Thanksgiving games across the league—but Wood says those ideas never gained real traction.

“There was a push a few years ago to try to take it away from us and take it away from Dallas and move it around, but that never got serious legs. I think now it would never be considered to be taken away from us.”

In fact, the numbers back it up.

The Lions’ Thanksgiving game has been one of the most-watched regular season matchups in recent years—trailing only the late game hosted by the Dallas Cowboys.

A Tradition Other Cities Couldn’t Replicate

Wood also pointed out something that makes Detroit different.

Not every city could pull this off.

“I’ve talked to other teams who would be scared to death to have a game on Thanksgiving, fearing that no one would show up… Whereas here, it’s precious to us, and our fans show up.”

That’s the key.

In Detroit, this isn’t just a game, it’s part of the holiday itself.

The Show Keeps Getting Bigger

It’s not just about football anymore, either.

The Lions have leaned into the entertainment side of Thanksgiving, with recent halftime shows featuring major names like Jack White and involvement from Eminem.

“We’re very happy with the entertainment aspects… last year having Jack White and Eminem blew the roof off. Will be a tough act to follow this year, but we’re already working on some ideas.”

Safe to say… expectations are high.

A Legacy Wood Is Proud Of

As Wood prepares to eventually step aside from his role, he reflected on what he’s most proud of—including hiring Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes.

He also pointed to a moment that still gives Detroit fans chills—the playoff win over the Rams, when the crowd erupted in chants for Jared Goff.

“Three hours before kickoff the place was packed… and 50,000 people are chanting ‘Jared Goff.’ … it was a night that I’ll never forget.”

The Bottom Line

The Lions on Thanksgiving isn’t just a tradition.

It’s the tradition.

And if Rod Wood has anything to say about it, Detroit will continue to own that stage for generations to come.

So go ahead, start planning your turkey and football schedule now.

Because the Lions aren’t going anywhere.