Detroit Lions Reveal Thanksgiving Halftime Show Performer

The Detroit Lions have officially announced their 2025 Thanksgiving Day halftime performer, and it is peak Detroit. Music legend Jack White, yes, the Detroit-born frontman of The White Stripes and a 12-time GRAMMY winner, will take the stage at Ford Field when the Lions host the Green Bay Packers on November 27.

And honestly, this might be one of the most Detroit halftime lineups ever.

A Detroit Icon Takes Center Stage

White’s résumé doesn’t really need selling. He was just inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with The White Stripes. He’s one of the most influential rock artists of the last 25 years. And he’s been repping Detroit long before the Lions were cool again.

The Lions announced his selection Sunday, calling out his deep Motor City roots:

“Born and raised in Detroit as the youngest of 10 siblings, Jack White’s utilitarian approach filters through all his work… Over a quarter century into his professional musical career, White’s ability to weave relevant, compelling, and poignant artistry into his music leaves him unparalleled.”

That is some elite Lions PR copy.

The Eminem–Paul Rosenberg Era Begins

This year’s halftime show is also the first produced under the Lions’ new multi-year partnership with Detroit rap icon Eminem and longtime manager Paul Rosenberg, who are now executive-producing the Thanksgiving halftime shows through 2027.

If Jack White is the opening move in this era, consider the bar officially raised.

More Than Music

White’s performance is part of a larger collaboration with Verizon, who will host a hunger-relief kit–packing event outside Ford Field before kickoff. Fans can participate on-site, adding an extra community-focused element to the holiday tradition.

The Game

Lions vs. Packers.

Thanksgiving.

1 p.m. at Ford Field.

A Detroit rock legend at halftime.

This is exactly the kind of energy the city lives for.

Detroit’s Thanksgiving game is already one of the NFL’s great annual spectacles… and with Jack White stepping onto that stage, this year’s show is about to hit a whole different vibe.