The Detroit Lions are adding even more star power to their Thanksgiving Day halftime show, and this latest announcement should have both rock and hip-hop fans excited. The team revealed Friday that Chad Smith, the legendary drummer for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, will perform alongside Wu-Tang Clan during its Thanksgiving showdown against the Chicago Bears.

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The announcement adds another major name to an already highly anticipated performance at Ford Field. With Eminem and his longtime manager Paul Rosenberg helping produce the show, Detroit’s Thanksgiving entertainment is shaping up to be something special.

Chad Smith watches warm up before the NFC divisional round between Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Halftime Show Adds Chad Smith

On Friday, Nov. 20, the Lions made the announcement through their official X account, revealing that Smith will join Wu-Tang Clan for the Thanksgiving Halftime Show powered by Verizon.

“Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers will perform with Wu-Tang Clan for the Thanksgiving Halftime Show powered by @Verizon,” the team announced.

Smith is best known as the longtime drummer for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, one of the most successful rock bands of the past several decades. His addition creates an intriguing combination of rock and hip-hop, though the Lions have not revealed exactly how Smith will be incorporated into Wu-Tang Clan’s performance.

The Lions originally announced Wu-Tang Clan as their halftime headliner on Nov. 1, generating plenty of excitement among fans. Adding Smith brings another unexpected element to a show that was already attracting national attention.

Eminem Continues Putting His Stamp on Thanksgiving

The upcoming performance marks the second year of the Lions’ partnership with Eminem and Rosenberg, who serve as executive producers of the Thanksgiving halftime show. The arrangement gives the Detroit music icon and his longtime collaborator a major role in selecting the entertainment for one of the NFL’s biggest regular-season showcases.

Last year’s Thanksgiving performance featured Detroit rocker Jack White, with Eminem making a surprise appearance during the show. This year’s lineup once again brings together major names from different musical backgrounds.

According to the Lions’ official announcement, Wu-Tang Clan’s performance comes as the group wraps up its global farewell tour, Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber. The legendary hip-hop collective was also inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2026.

The NFL previously confirmed Wu-Tang Clan’s Thanksgiving appearance as part of its holiday entertainment lineup. Friday’s addition of Smith gives viewers another reason to tune in.

Lions Thanksgiving Game Will Have Plenty of Star Power

The Lions will host the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 26, at 1 p.m. ET, with the game televised nationally on CBS. The NFC North matchup will mark Detroit’s 87th annual Thanksgiving Day Classic.

The game itself already carries plenty of intrigue, especially with former Detroit offensive coordinator Ben Johnson returning to Ford Field as Chicago’s head coach. The Thanksgiving matchup against the Bears gives fans an important divisional contest to go along with the entertainment.

With Wu-Tang Clan, Chad Smith, and Eminem’s production team all involved, the Lions are assembling an impressive musical lineup for Thanksgiving. Exactly what the performance will look like remains to be seen, but Detroit has certainly found a way to make its annual holiday game even more interesting.

One thing is certain: Fans who normally head to the kitchen at halftime might want to stay in front of the television this year.