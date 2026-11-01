Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day Halftime Show Performer Revealed

The Detroit Lions are bringing some legendary hip-hop to Ford Field this Thanksgiving, and fans are in for a treat.

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The team has revealed that Wu-Tang Clan will headline the 2026 Thanksgiving Day Halftime Show, powered by Verizon, when Detroit hosts the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 26.

The announcement brings one of hip-hop’s most recognizable groups to the national stage for one of the NFL’s biggest annual traditions.

GZA (left) and Raekwon of Wu-Tang Clan perform Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, during the N.Y. State of Mind tour at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Wu-Tang Clan to Perform at Ford Field

The legendary hip-hop group will headline Detroit’s Thanksgiving halftime performance, giving football fans another reason to tune in on Thanksgiving afternoon.

Formed in Staten Island, New York, in the early 1990s, Wu-Tang Clan helped reshape hip-hop with its distinctive sound, influential lyrics, and groundbreaking debut album, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers).

The group is known for classics such as “C.R.E.A.M.,” “Protect Ya Neck,” and “Wu-Tang Clan Ain’t Nuthing ta F’ Wit.”

Their appearance will continue Detroit’s tradition of featuring major musical acts during its annual Thanksgiving game.

Eminem Continues to Shape the Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Halftime Show

This year’s performance will be the second Thanksgiving halftime show under the Lions’ partnership with Detroit rap icon Eminem and his longtime manager, Paul Rosenberg.

The two agreed to serve as executive producers of Detroit’s Thanksgiving halftime shows through 2027, helping oversee talent selection and production.

Last Thanksgiving, Detroit rocker Jack White headlined the halftime show, with Eminem making a surprise appearance that became one of the holiday’s most memorable moments.

As we previously discussed when the Eminem partnership was announced, bringing major musical talent to Ford Field gives the Lions an opportunity to turn their Thanksgiving tradition into an even bigger entertainment spectacle.

The Wu-Tang Clan announcement certainly continues that trend.

Lions Will Host Bears on Thanksgiving Day

The Lions will face the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 26, at 1 p.m. ET, with the game televised nationally on CBS.

The matchup will mark Detroit’s 87th Thanksgiving Day Classic and renew a rivalry that has become a familiar part of the holiday.

As we previously covered regarding the importance of Detroit’s Thanksgiving tradition, the organization has made preserving and expanding the annual event a major priority.

Now, with Wu-Tang Clan taking center stage at halftime, the Lions are adding another major attraction to an already highly anticipated matchup.

Football, Thanksgiving, and Wu-Tang Clan? Detroit fans are getting quite the holiday combination this year.