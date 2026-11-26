Long before the Super Bowl became America’s biggest sporting event, before Monday Night Football entered our living rooms, and before the NFL became the multibillion-dollar entertainment empire it is today, there was Thanksgiving football in Detroit. What began as an ambitious marketing idea in 1934 has evolved into one of the most recognizable traditions in American sports.

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For generations of Detroit Lions fans, Thanksgiving has never been simply about turkey, stuffing, pumpkin pie, and gathering with family. It has also been about watching the Honolulu Blue and Silver take the field, whether at University of Detroit Stadium, Tiger Stadium, the Pontiac Silverdome, or Ford Field.

Along the way, the Lions have delivered legendary performances, historic upsets, unforgettable controversies, heartbreaking defeats, and moments that helped change the NFL forever. From Dutch Clark and Bobby Layne to Barry Sanders, Calvin Johnson, Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff, and Dan Campbell, Thanksgiving has provided a national stage for nearly every generation of Detroit football.

On November 26, 2026, the Lions will play their 87th Thanksgiving Day game when they host the Chicago Bears. Fittingly, the Bears were also the opponent when this remarkable tradition began 92 years ago.

This is the complete history of how Thanksgiving became synonymous with Detroit Lions football. It is a story that extends far beyond the final score.

1934: The Marketing Gamble That Changed the NFL Forever

In 1934, Detroit was a baseball town, and the newly relocated Lions needed to find a way to capture the city’s attention. The franchise had previously been known as the Portsmouth Spartans before radio executive George A. Richards led the ownership group that purchased the team and relocated it to Detroit.

Despite immediately fielding a competitive football team, the Lions remained overshadowed by the popularity of the Detroit Tigers. Richards understood that his new franchise needed something special to establish itself in the Motor City, and he believed Thanksgiving football could provide that opportunity.

Richards arranged for the Lions to host George Halas and the defending NFL champion Chicago Bears on November 29, 1934. Using his connections in the broadcasting industry, Richards also secured national radio coverage through a network of 94 NBC-affiliated stations.

It was an ambitious undertaking at a time when professional football was still fighting for national recognition. Richards could not possibly have known that his marketing strategy would become a tradition that would endure for generations.

The First Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Game

According to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s history of Thanksgiving football, approximately 26,000 tickets were sold for the inaugural game at University of Detroit Stadium. The game sold out two weeks in advance, with estimates suggesting another 25,000 spectators could have attended had additional seats been available.

The Lions entered the matchup with a 10-1 record, while the Bears had won their first 11 games. Detroit had an opportunity to pull even with Chicago in the Western Division standings, giving the inaugural Thanksgiving matchup legitimate championship implications.

Broadcasters Graham McNamee and Don Wilson helped bring the action to radio listeners across the country. Chicago ultimately defeated Detroit 19-16, but Richards had accomplished something far more important than winning a football game.

The Lions did not invent Thanksgiving football, which had existed at both the college and professional levels long before 1934. What Richards established was an enduring annual tradition that helped turn NFL football into a national Thanksgiving institution.

1935: Thanksgiving Revenge and Detroit’s First NFL Championship

One year after losing their inaugural Thanksgiving game, the Lions once again hosted the Chicago Bears. This time, Detroit delivered a 14-2 victory that clinched the NFL’s Western Division championship.

Led by future Hall of Famer Dutch Clark and head coach George “Potsy” Clark, the Lions went on to defeat the New York Giants 26-7 in the NFL Championship Game. It was the first championship in franchise history, and Thanksgiving had already become an important part of Detroit’s football identity.

The Lions defeated Chicago again in 1936, lost to the Bears in 1937, and won another holiday matchup in 1938. Detroit posted a 3-2 record during its first five Thanksgiving appearances, with every game coming against Chicago.

Those early meetings helped establish one of the NFL’s most enduring holiday rivalries. Nearly a century later, the Lions and Bears continue to add chapters to their shared history.

Why the Lions Didn’t Play on Thanksgiving From 1939 Through 1944

Although the Lions are often described as having played on Thanksgiving every year since 1934, there is an important exception. Detroit did not play a Thanksgiving Day game from 1939 through 1944.

The six-year interruption coincided with the outbreak of World War II and uncertainty surrounding the holiday’s observance during that period. The NFL continued to play some Thanksgiving games involving other teams in 1939 and 1940 before suspending its holiday games from 1941 through 1944.

Detroit returned to Thanksgiving football on November 22, 1945, suffering a 28-21 loss to the Cleveland Rams. Rams receiver Jim Benton made history that afternoon by recording 303 receiving yards, becoming the first NFL player to surpass 300 receiving yards in a single game.

The Lions have played on Thanksgiving every year since that afternoon in 1945. Their 2026 matchup against Chicago will mark their 82nd consecutive Thanksgiving appearance.

Long before generations of Lions fans became accustomed to rebuilding seasons and disappointing finishes, Detroit was one of the NFL’s premier franchises. The 1950s produced three NFL championships and some of the finest football ever played in the Motor City.

With players such as Bobby Layne, Doak Walker, Joe Schmidt, Yale Lary, Jack Christiansen, and other future Hall of Famers, the Lions were legitimate championship contenders throughout much of the decade. Thanksgiving provided an ideal stage to showcase their talent.

Detroit went 8-2 on Thanksgiving during the 1950s, making it the most successful complete decade in franchise holiday history. The Lions also established their longest Thanksgiving winning streak, winning six consecutive games from 1950 through 1955.

Detroit captured NFL championships in 1952, 1953, and 1957. During those years, Thanksgiving football was not simply a tradition; it was an opportunity for the country to watch one of professional football’s elite organizations.

1950: A Thanksgiving Rushing Record That Still Stands

On November 23, 1950, the Lions welcomed the New York Yanks to Detroit and delivered a dominant 49-14 victory. Running back Bob Hoernschemeyer provided one of the greatest individual performances in Detroit’s Thanksgiving history, rushing for 198 yards.

Remarkably, Hoernschemeyer’s performance remains the Lions’ single-game Thanksgiving rushing record entering the 2026 season. Not even Barry Sanders, despite his numerous spectacular holiday performances, surpassed that total.

According to the Detroit Lions’ official historical media guide, the franchise’s Thanksgiving record book also features several other accomplishments from that championship era. Receiver Cloyce Box caught three touchdown passes in the 1950 game and accomplished the same feat against Green Bay in 1952.

For younger Lions fans, names such as Hoernschemeyer and Box may not be as recognizable as Sanders or Calvin Johnson. Their accomplishments nevertheless remain an important part of the franchise’s Thanksgiving legacy.

1951–1963: The Green Bay Packers Become Thanksgiving Regulars

For 13 consecutive Thanksgiving games, the Lions faced the Green Bay Packers. The annual matchup began in 1951 and continued through 1963, establishing Green Bay as one of the most important opponents in Detroit’s holiday history.

Detroit compiled a 9-3-1 record against the Packers during that stretch, beginning with a spectacular 52-35 victory in 1951. The teams combined for 87 points, which remains the highest combined scoring total in a Lions Thanksgiving game.

Detroit followed that performance with a 48-24 victory in 1952 and a 34-15 victory in 1953. Those games came during back-to-back championship seasons for the Lions.

The rivalry evolved considerably after Vince Lombardi became Green Bay’s head coach in 1959. Detroit’s championship teams eventually gave way to Lombardi’s dominant Packers, but the Lions remained capable of making life miserable for their divisional rivals.

1962: The Thanksgiving Day Massacre

If there is one game that belongs at the top of any discussion about the greatest Thanksgiving victories in Detroit Lions history, it is November 22, 1962. The Lions welcomed Vince Lombardi’s undefeated Green Bay Packers to Tiger Stadium, and what happened that afternoon became football folklore.

Green Bay entered the game with a perfect 10-0 record, while Detroit stood at 8-2. The defending NFL champions appeared destined for another title, but the Lions had other ideas.

Detroit’s defensive front, featuring Alex Karras, Roger Brown, Darris McCord, and Sam Williams, overwhelmed the Packers. Brown was particularly dominant as Detroit repeatedly pressured quarterback Bart Starr, recording double-digit sacks in an era before individual sacks became an official NFL statistic.

Quarterback Milt Plum connected with Gail Cogdill for two touchdowns, while Detroit’s defense also contributed points. The Lions built a 26-0 advantage before Green Bay managed two fourth-quarter touchdowns, making the final score 26-14.

The Only Team to Defeat the 1962 Packers

The game became known as the Thanksgiving Day Massacre, and its significance only grew as the season progressed. Green Bay recovered to finish the regular season 13-1 before defeating the New York Giants to capture another NFL championship.

The Packers’ only defeat came at the hands of the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day. Detroit finished the regular season 11-3, an excellent record that was not enough to overcome Green Bay in the Western Division standings.

The performance remains particularly meaningful because of the quality of the opponent. Detroit did not simply defeat a good football team; it dominated one of the greatest teams of professional football’s pre-Super Bowl era.

More than six decades later, the Thanksgiving Day Massacre remains a defining moment in Lions history. It is arguably the greatest Thanksgiving victory the franchise has ever produced.

1968: The Thanksgiving Mud Bowl

Not every memorable Thanksgiving game in Detroit featured offensive fireworks. On November 28, 1968, the Lions and Philadelphia Eagles battled through miserable field conditions at Tiger Stadium in a game remembered as the Mud Bowl.

Philadelphia defeated Detroit 12-0 in a contest that produced no touchdowns. The Eagles scored their points on field goals, and the 12 combined points remain the lowest scoring total in a Lions Thanksgiving game.

The field conditions provided a dramatic illustration of what professional football was like before modern stadiums and playing surfaces became commonplace. For players and fans accustomed to the comfortable indoor environment at Ford Field, footage from that afternoon offers a glimpse into an entirely different era.

The game was certainly not a masterpiece of offensive football, but it remains one of the more distinctive chapters in Detroit’s holiday history. Thanksgiving in the Motor City has produced unforgettable games for all sorts of reasons.

From University of Detroit Stadium to Ford Field

Four different stadiums have served as the homes of Detroit’s Thanksgiving tradition. Each represents a distinct period in the history of the franchise and the generations of fans who supported it.

Stadium Thanksgiving era University of Detroit Stadium 1934–1937 Briggs Stadium/Tiger Stadium 1938–1974 Pontiac Silverdome 1975–2001 Ford Field 2002–present

The Lions spent decades sharing a home with the Detroit Tigers at the ballpark located at Michigan and Trumbull. Known as Briggs Stadium before being renamed Tiger Stadium, the venue hosted some of the franchise’s greatest teams and most memorable Thanksgiving victories.

In 1975, the Lions moved to the Pontiac Silverdome, beginning a new indoor chapter in their history. Their first Thanksgiving game in Pontiac resulted in a 20-0 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Silverdome nevertheless became the setting for numerous unforgettable holiday performances. It was there that generations of Detroit fans watched Billy Sims, Barry Sanders, Herman Moore, and Jason Hanson create lasting memories.

1976: O.J. Simpson Makes NFL History, but the Lions Win

One of the most remarkable individual performances in Thanksgiving history occurred on November 25, 1976, when the Buffalo Bills visited the Pontiac Silverdome. Buffalo running back O.J. Simpson rushed for a then-NFL single-game record of 273 yards and scored two touchdowns.

Under ordinary circumstances, a rushing performance of that magnitude would seem almost impossible to overcome. The Lions, however, emerged with a 27-14 victory.

Detroit running back Dexter Bussey also delivered an outstanding performance, rushing for 137 yards and a touchdown. Although Simpson received much of the national attention because of his record-setting afternoon, the Lions were the team celebrating when the game ended.

Simpson’s 273 rushing yards remain one of the most extraordinary individual performances ever produced on Thanksgiving. The fact that Buffalo lost by 13 points makes the game even more remarkable.

1979: The Lions Shut Out the Bears

The 1979 season was one of the most difficult in Detroit Lions history, with the franchise eventually finishing 2-14. However, one of those two victories came on Thanksgiving against the Chicago Bears.

Detroit defeated Chicago 20-0 at the Silverdome, providing Lions fans with a rare opportunity to celebrate during an otherwise miserable season. Considering the struggles Detroit experienced that year, the result was especially memorable.

The victory also served as another reminder that Thanksgiving games do not always follow the script established by the standings. Rivalries, short preparation weeks, and the national spotlight can produce unexpected results.

Unfortunately for the Lions, Chicago would deliver a devastating Thanksgiving response one year later. That game would become one of the most famous overtime finishes in NFL history.

1980: The Thanksgiving Heartbreak That Ended on One Play

On November 27, 1980, Detroit appeared to be in position to defeat the Chicago Bears before allowing a fourth-quarter comeback that forced overtime. The Lions and Bears finished regulation tied 17-17, setting up a dramatic conclusion.

What happened next barely gave Lions fans enough time to process what they were watching. Chicago’s Dave Williams returned the opening kickoff of overtime 95 yards for a touchdown, securing a 23-17 victory.

The Bears did not need an offensive possession to win the game. Williams’ return ended the contest almost immediately after overtime began.

For Lions fans who experienced the game, it remains one of the most painful Thanksgiving memories. Detroit had gone from being in position to celebrate a holiday victory to watching Chicago celebrate one of the fastest overtime finishes in NFL history.

1982: Lawrence Taylor Changes Everything

Two years after the heartbreaking overtime loss to Chicago, the Lions found themselves involved in another memorable Thanksgiving defensive battle. Detroit hosted the New York Giants during the strike-shortened 1982 season, with neither offense able to generate much consistent production.

The game’s defining moment came when future Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor intercepted a pass and returned it 97 yards for a touchdown. The spectacular play helped the Giants secure a 13-6 victory.

Taylor’s return became one of the signature highlights of his legendary NFL career. For the Lions, it represented another occasion when an opposing superstar delivered a memorable performance on Detroit’s national Thanksgiving stage.

Fortunately, the following year’s Thanksgiving game would provide considerably more enjoyable memories for Detroit fans. The Lions responded with their most lopsided holiday victory in franchise history.

1983: Detroit Destroys the Pittsburgh Steelers

On November 24, 1983, the Lions welcomed the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Silverdome and delivered a dominant 45-3 victory. Detroit overwhelmed Pittsburgh on both sides of the football, creating a Thanksgiving celebration that Lions fans could enjoy without any late-game anxiety.

The 42-point margin remains the largest Thanksgiving victory in franchise history. It was particularly satisfying coming against a Pittsburgh organization that had established itself as one of professional football’s most successful franchises during the previous decade.

Detroit went on to finish 9-7 and capture the NFC Central championship. Although the Lions’ postseason ended with a narrow loss to the San Francisco 49ers, their Thanksgiving demolition of Pittsburgh remains one of the franchise’s signature victories of the 1980s.

For an entire generation of football fans, Thanksgiving meant watching Barry Sanders make defenders look helpless. No matter how competitive the Lions were during a particular season, Sanders provided a compelling reason for the entire country to tune in.

From 1989 through 1998, Sanders played in 10 Thanksgiving games, helping Detroit compile a 7-3 record. His holiday performances were a remarkable combination of consistency and spectacular individual brilliance.

Barry Sanders’ Career Thanksgiving Statistics

Category Total Games 10 Rushing attempts 210 Rushing yards 931 Yards per carry 4.4 Rushing touchdowns 8 Receptions 13 Receiving yards 124 Receiving touchdowns 2 Total scrimmage yards 1,055 Total touchdowns 10 Team record 7-3

Sanders remains one of the players most closely associated with Detroit’s Thanksgiving tradition. His connection to the franchise continues decades after his retirement, as demonstrated by his heartfelt tribute to Martha Firestone Ford following her passing.

1995: Detroit and Minnesota Deliver an Offensive Masterpiece

On November 23, 1995, the Lions and Minnesota Vikings treated football fans to one of the most entertaining Thanksgiving games ever played in Detroit. The teams combined for 82 points, with the Lions emerging victorious, 44-38.

Detroit’s offense featured an exceptional collection of talent in quarterback Scott Mitchell, Sanders, Herman Moore, Brett Perriman, and Johnnie Morton. Minnesota countered with an explosive offense led by Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon.

Mitchell threw for 410 yards and four touchdowns, while Perriman caught 12 passes. Detroit’s high-powered offense provided enough fireworks to satisfy even the most demanding football fans.

The victory was part of a seven-game winning streak that propelled Detroit into the playoffs after a difficult start to the season. It also demonstrated just how dangerous the Lions’ offense could be when all of its pieces were working together.

1997: Barry Sanders Runs Wild Against the Bears

The 1997 Thanksgiving game may very well represent the quintessential Barry Sanders holiday performance. With the Chicago Bears visiting the Silverdome, Detroit’s legendary running back delivered an afternoon worthy of his historic season.

Sanders rushed for 167 yards and three touchdowns on just 19 carries as the Lions dismantled Chicago, 55-20. Detroit’s 55 points remain its highest scoring total in a Thanksgiving game.

The performance also allowed Sanders to move past Eric Dickerson into second place on the NFL’s all-time rushing list at the time. It was another milestone during a season that would establish Sanders as one of the greatest running backs ever to play the game.

Sanders finished the 1997 campaign with 2,053 rushing yards and shared the NFL MVP award with Green Bay quarterback Brett Favre. His Thanksgiving performance against Chicago remains one of the defining moments of that extraordinary season.

1998: The Infamous Jerome Bettis Coin Toss

One year after Sanders torched the Bears, Detroit found itself at the center of one of the strangest controversies in NFL history. The Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers were tied 16-16 at the end of regulation on November 26, 1998.

As the officials prepared for the overtime coin toss, Pittsburgh running back Jerome Bettis attempted to call tails. Referee Phil Luckett interpreted Bettis’ call as heads, awarding possession to the Lions when the coin landed tails.

Bettis immediately protested, but the ruling stood. Detroit moved into field-goal range, and Jason Hanson kicked a 42-yard field goal to give the Lions a 19-16 overtime victory.

The controversy prompted changes to the NFL’s coin-toss procedures, including requiring captains to make their selection before the coin was flipped. It was another occasion when a Thanksgiving game in Detroit had implications that extended beyond the final score.

The victory also came during what turned out to be Sanders’ final NFL season. The legendary running back retired the following summer, bringing an extraordinary era of Lions football to an unexpected conclusion.

Jason Hanson: The Kicker Who Became a Thanksgiving Institution

While Sanders provided spectacular highlights, Jason Hanson represented remarkable stability during some of the most turbulent years in franchise history. The longtime Lions kicker played 21 seasons in Detroit from 1992 through 2012.

That longevity allowed Hanson to participate in Thanksgiving games across three different decades. From the Barry Sanders years to the emergence of Matthew Stafford and Calvin Johnson, Hanson remained a familiar presence.

His game-winning field goal against Pittsburgh in 1998 stands among his most memorable Thanksgiving moments. He also kicked five field goals against Green Bay in 2003, helping Detroit secure a 22-14 victory.

Very few professional athletes spend more than two decades playing for the same franchise. For many Detroit families, watching Hanson kick on Thanksgiving became nearly as familiar as the holiday itself.

The opening of Ford Field in 2002 brought the Lions’ Thanksgiving tradition back to downtown Detroit for the first time since 1974. Their inaugural holiday game at the new stadium came against the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots.

Tom Brady and the Patriots defeated Detroit 20-12, spoiling the Lions’ first Thanksgiving afternoon at Ford Field. The Lions bounced back the following year, defeating Brett Favre and the Green Bay Packers 22-14.

That 2003 victory would turn out to be particularly significant for an unfortunate reason. Detroit would not win another Thanksgiving game until 2013, enduring one of the most miserable stretches in the history of its signature event.

2004–2012: Nine Consecutive Thanksgiving Losses

The darkest stretch in Detroit’s Thanksgiving history began in 2004, when Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts dismantled the Lions 41-9. Manning threw six touchdown passes that afternoon, providing an unfortunate preview of what Detroit fans would endure for much of the next decade.

From 2004 through 2012, the Lions lost nine consecutive Thanksgiving games. Several of those defeats were not particularly competitive.

Year Opponent Result 2004 Indianapolis Colts L, 9-41 2005 Atlanta Falcons L, 7-27 2006 Miami Dolphins L, 10-27 2007 Green Bay Packers L, 26-37 2008 Tennessee Titans L, 10-47 2009 Green Bay Packers L, 12-34 2010 New England Patriots L, 24-45 2011 Green Bay Packers L, 15-27 2012 Houston Texans L, 31-34 (OT)

The 2008 loss to Tennessee was especially miserable, coming during Detroit’s infamous 0-16 season. National audiences were routinely subjected to uncompetitive Lions football, and some began questioning whether Detroit should retain its annual Thanksgiving game.

What those critics failed to appreciate was that the Lions had spent decades establishing the very tradition other franchises wanted to inherit. Thanksgiving football in Detroit was about far more than the team’s performance during any particular season.

2012: The Jim Schwartz Challenge Flag That Changed an NFL Rule

On November 22, 2012, the Lions were in position to end their Thanksgiving losing streak against the Houston Texans. Detroit held a 24-14 lead in the third quarter when one of the most frustrating officiating controversies in franchise history unfolded.

Houston running back Justin Forsett appeared to be tackled after a short gain, but the officials did not blow the play dead. Forsett got back to his feet and continued running, eventually reaching the end zone for an 81-yard touchdown.

Replays showed that Forsett had been down by contact. However, Lions head coach Jim Schwartz threw his challenge flag on a scoring play that was already subject to automatic review.

Under the rules in place at the time, Schwartz’s improper challenge prevented the officials from reviewing the play. The touchdown stood, and Houston eventually defeated Detroit 34-31 in overtime.

Matthew Stafford threw for 441 yards that afternoon, establishing a Lions Thanksgiving single-game passing record. Unfortunately, his outstanding performance was overshadowed by the officiating controversy.

The NFL subsequently changed its replay procedures to prevent an improper challenge from eliminating an otherwise automatic review. Once again, a Thanksgiving game in Detroit had exposed a problem that forced the league to reconsider its rules.

2013: The Lions Finally End Their Thanksgiving Nightmare

After nine consecutive defeats, Detroit entered its 2013 Thanksgiving matchup against Green Bay desperate to give its fans something to celebrate. The Lions responded with one of their most dominant performances of the Ford Field era.

Detroit defeated the Packers 40-10, controlling the game on both sides of the football. Stafford threw for 330 yards and three touchdowns, while Calvin Johnson caught six passes for 101 yards and a score.

The Lions scored the game’s final 37 points after falling behind 10-3 in the second quarter. After spending nearly a decade watching Thanksgiving celebrations turn into football-related misery, Detroit fans finally had an afternoon worth remembering.

The victory also marked the beginning of a four-game Thanksgiving winning streak. For the first time in years, the holiday was becoming something Lions fans could enjoy again.

2015: Matthew Stafford and Calvin Johnson Put on a Thanksgiving Clinic

When the Philadelphia Eagles visited Ford Field on Thanksgiving in 2015, Stafford and Johnson reminded the country just how spectacular Detroit’s offense could be. The Lions overwhelmed Philadelphia in a 45-14 victory that ranks among their most impressive modern holiday performances.

Stafford completed 27 of 38 passes for 337 yards and five touchdowns without throwing an interception. Johnson caught eight passes for 93 yards and three touchdowns, while Detroit’s defense recorded six sacks.

Defensive end Ezekiel Ansah accounted for 3.5 of those sacks, providing an outstanding defensive performance to complement Stafford and Johnson’s offensive dominance. It was one of those Thanksgiving afternoons when nearly everything went right for Detroit.

The game also turned out to be Johnson’s final Thanksgiving appearance. He retired following the 2015 season, bringing an extraordinary nine-year NFL career to a conclusion.

Calvin Johnson and His Thanksgiving Legacy

Barry Sanders may be the player most closely associated with Thanksgiving football in Detroit, but Calvin Johnson established a remarkable holiday legacy of his own. During his nine NFL seasons, Johnson made nine Thanksgiving appearances.

Megatron’s combination of size, speed, strength, and exceptional catching ability made him a matchup nightmare. Thanksgiving provided national audiences with an annual opportunity to witness what Lions fans had the privilege of watching throughout his career.

His three-touchdown performance against Philadelphia in 2015 was a fitting conclusion to his Thanksgiving career. That performance tied the franchise’s single-game holiday record for touchdown receptions, previously accomplished by Cloyce Box and Leonard Thompson.

Like Sanders before him, Johnson retired while still capable of producing at an elite level. Their Thanksgiving performances remain an important part of the legacy both players left behind in Detroit.

2016: Matt Prater Delivers Another Thanksgiving Thriller

The 2016 Thanksgiving matchup against Minnesota was significantly different from the offensive fireworks of 1995. With first place in the NFC North at stake, the Lions and Vikings battled through a defensive struggle at Ford Field.

Detroit trailed 13-10 late in the fourth quarter before Matt Prater connected on a 48-yard field goal to tie the game. Cornerback Darius Slay then intercepted Minnesota quarterback Sam Bradford, giving the Lions an opportunity to win in regulation.

Prater delivered a 40-yard field goal as time expired, securing a 16-13 victory. The win was another example of Stafford’s 2016 Lions finding ways to prevail in close games.

Detroit ultimately reached the playoffs that season, and the Thanksgiving victory over Minnesota was one of the campaign’s defining moments. It also gave the Lions four consecutive Thanksgiving victories.

2017–2023: Another Painful Thanksgiving Losing Streak

Following Detroit’s dramatic victory over Minnesota in 2016, the Lions entered another extended period of Thanksgiving frustration. This time, the losing streak lasted seven consecutive games.

Unlike the nine-game skid from 2004 through 2012, several of these defeats were decided by relatively narrow margins. Detroit frequently remained competitive into the fourth quarter, only to find itself on the wrong side of the final score.

In 2020, the Lions played their Thanksgiving game without fans in attendance because of COVID-19 restrictions. The Houston Texans defeated Detroit 41-25, creating one of the most unusual Thanksgiving afternoons in franchise history.

In 2022, the Lions nearly defeated Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills before suffering a 28-25 loss. The performance nevertheless provided evidence that Dan Campbell’s young team was beginning to develop into something special.

A year later, Detroit entered Thanksgiving with an 8-2 record and championship aspirations but suffered a 29-22 loss to Green Bay. Even as the Lions emerged as legitimate contenders, their Thanksgiving struggles proved difficult to shake.

2024: The Lions Finally Win on Thanksgiving Under Dan Campbell

On November 28, 2024, the Detroit Lions defeated the Chicago Bears 23-20 to end their seven-game Thanksgiving losing streak. It was Campbell’s first holiday victory as Detroit’s head coach, and it came during one of the greatest regular seasons in franchise history.

The game was not without drama, as Chicago mounted a second-half comeback after Detroit controlled much of the opening two quarters. The Bears had an opportunity to position themselves for a potential game-tying field goal in the closing seconds but failed to manage the clock effectively.

Detroit escaped with the victory, improving to 11-1 on the season. The Bears fired head coach Matt Eberflus the following day, adding another memorable chapter to the long history of consequential Thanksgiving games in Detroit.

The Lions went on to finish the regular season 15-2, establishing a franchise record for victories. For a fan base that had endured years of disappointing Thanksgiving afternoons, winning on the holiday while watching an elite Lions team felt especially rewarding.

2025: The Packers Spoil Thanksgiving at Ford Field

Detroit was unable to establish a new Thanksgiving winning streak in 2025, falling 31-24 to the Green Bay Packers. The defeat dropped Detroit’s all-time Thanksgiving record to 38-46-2.

The afternoon did provide a memorable entertainment moment when Detroit rocker Jack White performed at halftime and was joined by Eminem. It was a celebration of the Motor City’s musical identity, even if the football result left plenty to be desired.

The Lions have experienced numerous Thanksgiving winning and losing streaks throughout their history. The 2025 defeat provided another reminder that even a competitive Detroit team is not guaranteed a happy ending on the holiday.

The Greatest Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Rivalries

Although Detroit has faced opponents from across the NFL on Thanksgiving, two franchises stand above the rest when it comes to the history of the holiday. The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers have been part of Detroit’s Thanksgiving tradition since its formative years.

Entering Thanksgiving 2026, the Lions have faced Green Bay 23 times on the holiday, posting a 12-10-1 record. Detroit has faced Chicago 20 times, compiling a 9-11 record ahead of their upcoming 21st meeting.

Opponent Games Wins Losses Ties Green Bay Packers 23 12 10 1 Chicago Bears 20 9 11 0 Minnesota Vikings 5 2 3 0 Kansas City Chiefs 4 2 2 0 Denver Broncos 3 2 1 0 Buffalo Bills 3 2 1 0 New England Patriots 3 1 2 0

Together, the Bears and Packers account for exactly half of the Lions’ first 86 Thanksgiving games. It is difficult to imagine the history of Detroit’s Thanksgiving tradition without those two organizations.

Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Records and Historical Milestones

Nearly a century of Thanksgiving football has produced some remarkable numbers. Detroit’s holiday history includes Hall of Fame performances, record-setting offensive explosions, dramatic finishes, and periods of both dominance and disappointment.

Here are some of the most significant team records entering Thanksgiving 2026.

Category Record Thanksgiving games played 86 Victories 38 Defeats 46 Ties 2 Winning percentage .453 Consecutive appearances through 2025 81 Longest winning streak 6 games (1950–1955) Longest losing streak 9 games (2004–2012) Most points scored by Detroit 55 (1997 vs. Chicago) Largest victory 42 points (1983 vs. Pittsburgh) Largest defeat 37 points (2008 vs. Tennessee) Highest combined scoring game 87 points (1951 vs. Green Bay) Lowest combined scoring game 12 points (1968 vs. Philadelphia) Overtime games 3 Most frequent opponent Green Bay Packers (23 games)

Detroit’s overall holiday record might not be particularly impressive, but those numbers tell only part of the story. The Lions have played more Thanksgiving games than any other NFL franchise, and their impact on the holiday extends far beyond wins and losses.

Detroit Lions Individual Thanksgiving Game Records

While Barry Sanders, Calvin Johnson, and Matthew Stafford dominate many modern Thanksgiving memories, Detroit’s holiday record book includes players from throughout franchise history. Some of the oldest records remain standing more than 70 years after they were established.

Category Player Record Year Rushing yards Bob Hoernschemeyer 198 1950 Passing yards Matthew Stafford 441 2012 Passing touchdowns Matthew Stafford 5 2015 Receiving yards Herman Moore 169 1994 Receptions Brett Perriman 12 1995 Receiving touchdowns Cloyce Box 3 1950, 1952 Receiving touchdowns Leonard Thompson 3 1985 Receiving touchdowns Calvin Johnson 3 2015 Field goals Jason Hanson 5 2003

Cloyce Box, Leonard Thompson, and Calvin Johnson are the three players responsible for four recorded instances of a Lion catching three touchdown passes in a Thanksgiving game. Box accomplished the feat twice, while Thompson and Johnson each accomplished it once.

How the Lions Have Performed on Thanksgiving by Decade

Detroit’s Thanksgiving record reflects the changing fortunes of the organization throughout its history. The franchise experienced remarkable success during the 1950s and 1990s, while the 2000s and recent years have proved considerably more challenging.

Decade Wins Losses Ties Win Pct. 1930s 3 2 0 .600 1940s 0 5 0 .000 1950s 8 2 0 .800 1960s 2 6 2 .300 1970s 6 4 0 .600 1980s 5 5 0 .500 1990s 7 3 0 .700 2000s 2 8 0 .200 2010s 4 6 0 .400 2020s through 2025 1 5 0 .167 Total 38 46 2 .453

Winning percentages use the modern NFL calculation, in which a tie counts as half a victory.

The 1950s remain Detroit’s most successful complete Thanksgiving decade, followed by the Barry Sanders-led 1990s. The Lions will look to improve their record for the current decade over the remaining years of the 2020s.

When George A. Richards established Detroit’s Thanksgiving tradition in 1934, radio provided the platform that allowed the game to reach audiences throughout the United States. As television became increasingly popular, the Lions’ holiday game became a natural attraction for national broadcasters.

The annual tradition also established a dependable window for football fans to watch the NFL together. Rather than hoping their favorite team would be televised, viewers knew they could count on the Lions playing on Thanksgiving.

The Dallas Cowboys established their own Thanksgiving tradition beginning in 1966, eventually creating the familiar Detroit-Dallas holiday doubleheader. The NFL expanded Thanksgiving to three games in 2006, providing fans with an entire day of professional football.

In 2026, the league expanded its holiday programming again by introducing a Thanksgiving Eve game. What Richards established in Detroit nearly a century earlier has grown into one of the most important stretches on the NFL’s annual television calendar.

The Thanksgiving Halftime Show Becomes an Event of Its Own

While football remains the main attraction, the Lions’ Thanksgiving halftime show has evolved into a major entertainment event. Artists from across the music industry have performed in Detroit, with the opening of Ford Field helping usher in a new era of holiday entertainment.

Notable Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Halftime Performers

Year Performer 2004 John Mellencamp 2005 Mariah Carey 2006 John Fogerty 2011 Nickelback 2012 Kid Rock 2015 Big Sean 2016 Andy Grammer 2017 Jason Derulo 2018 Mike Posner 2021 Big Sean 2022 Bebe Rexha 2023 Jack Harlow 2024 Shaboozey 2025 Jack White, joined by Eminem 2026 Wu-Tang Clan, featuring Chad Smith (scheduled)

In 2025, Eminem and longtime manager Paul Rosenberg began a partnership with the Lions to executive produce the Thanksgiving halftime show. Jack White headlined that year’s performance, with Eminem making a surprise appearance.

For Thanksgiving 2026, the Lions have announced that legendary hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan will headline the halftime show, with Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith also joining the performance. According to the Lions’ official Thanksgiving game preview, Detroit native Antonio Cipriano will perform the national anthem.

No comprehensive discussion of NFL Thanksgiving history would be complete without mentioning John Madden. The Hall of Fame coach and legendary broadcaster helped make Thanksgiving football feel like a celebration rather than simply another game on the NFL schedule.

Madden’s enthusiasm for football, food, and the personalities who played the game made him an ideal Thanksgiving broadcaster. His tradition of awarding turkey legs to standout performers became one of the most recognizable elements of the NFL’s holiday coverage.

He also helped popularize the turducken, a culinary creation that became forever associated with his Thanksgiving broadcasts. Madden understood that the day was about more than statistics and scores, and his broadcasts captured the spirit of the holiday.

Beginning in 2022, the NFL formally established the John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration in his honor. His legacy remains part of the holiday experience that Detroit helped establish nearly a century ago.

Why the Detroit Lions Should Always Play on Thanksgiving

Over the years, particularly during Detroit’s extended losing streaks, national commentators occasionally suggested that the NFL should remove the Lions from their traditional Thanksgiving slot. The argument was generally that more competitive teams would produce better games.

That argument overlooked the historical significance of what Detroit helped create. The Lions established their Thanksgiving tradition decades before the Dallas Cowboys began hosting holiday games in 1966 and long before the NFL added its annual third Thanksgiving game in 2006.

Lions executive Rod Wood has also emphasized the importance of Detroit’s Thanksgiving tradition. It remains one of the organization’s most valuable connections to its history and national audience.

A franchise’s traditions should not depend on its current position in the standings. Detroit helped build the NFL’s Thanksgiving audience, and generations of Lions fans have supported the event through championship seasons, rebuilding years, and everything in between.

Thanksgiving 2026: A Return to Where It All Began

On November 26, 2026, the Detroit Lions will welcome the Chicago Bears to Ford Field for the franchise’s 87th Thanksgiving Day game. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, with CBS providing the national television broadcast.

Both teams enter the matchup with 8-2 records, giving the game significant NFC North implications. Former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson returns to Detroit as Chicago’s head coach, while Dan Campbell has already expressed his excitement about the Thanksgiving showdown.

The Lions enter the contest having won six consecutive games. A victory over Chicago would provide another opportunity for Campbell’s team to establish its own place in Detroit’s Thanksgiving history.

The matchup is especially fitting considering Chicago was the opponent when Detroit began its annual holiday tradition in 1934. Ninety-two years later, the two franchises will meet once again with important divisional implications.

Remembering Martha Firestone Ford on Thanksgiving

This year’s Thanksgiving game will carry additional emotional significance following the passing of longtime Detroit Lions owner Martha Firestone Ford at age 101. Her connection to the organization extended more than six decades, including her tenure as principal owner from 2014 through 2020.

The Lions have announced three tributes to honor Mrs. Ford, beginning with a moment of silence before Thursday’s game. Players will also wear helmet decals featuring her initials, with a commemorative jersey patch scheduled to debut against Atlanta on December 6.

Mrs. Ford’s life spanned nearly the entirety of Detroit’s Thanksgiving football history. She was nine years old when the Lions played their inaugural holiday game in 1934, and she remained connected to the franchise through the 2026 season.

Her passing serves as a reminder that the Thanksgiving tradition is ultimately about people and the connections they form across generations. Players, coaches, owners, and stadiums change, but the memories created on Thanksgiving endure.

Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day Results: Every Game From 1934–2025

The following is the complete list of Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day results entering the 2026 holiday matchup, compiled using the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s historical Thanksgiving results archive and historical game records. Scores are displayed with Detroit’s total first, and overtime games are identified accordingly.

Year Opponent Result Score 1934 Chicago Bears L 16-19 1935 Chicago Bears W 14-2 1936 Chicago Bears W 13-7 1937 Chicago Bears L 0-13 1938 Chicago Bears W 14-7 1939–1944 No games played — — 1945 Cleveland Rams L 21-28 1946 Boston Yanks L 10-34 1947 Chicago Bears L 14-34 1948 Chicago Cardinals L 14-28 1949 Chicago Bears L 7-28 1950 New York Yanks W 49-14 1951 Green Bay Packers W 52-35 1952 Green Bay Packers W 48-24 1953 Green Bay Packers W 34-15 1954 Green Bay Packers W 28-24 1955 Green Bay Packers W 24-10 1956 Green Bay Packers L 20-24 1957 Green Bay Packers W 18-6 1958 Green Bay Packers W 24-14 1959 Green Bay Packers L 17-24 1960 Green Bay Packers W 23-10 1961 Green Bay Packers L 9-17 1962 Green Bay Packers W 26-14 1963 Green Bay Packers T 13-13 1964 Chicago Bears L 24-27 1965 Baltimore Colts T 24-24 1966 San Francisco 49ers L 14-41 1967 Los Angeles Rams L 7-31 1968 Philadelphia Eagles L 0-12 1969 Minnesota Vikings L 0-27 1970 Oakland Raiders W 28-14 1971 Kansas City Chiefs W 32-21 1972 New York Jets W 37-20 1973 Washington Redskins L 0-20 1974 Denver Broncos L 27-31 1975 Los Angeles Rams L 0-20 1976 Buffalo Bills W 27-14 1977 Chicago Bears L 14-31 1978 Denver Broncos W 17-14 1979 Chicago Bears W 20-0 1980 Chicago Bears L 17-23 (OT) 1981 Kansas City Chiefs W 27-10 1982 New York Giants L 6-13 1983 Pittsburgh Steelers W 45-3 1984 Green Bay Packers W 31-28 1985 New York Jets W 31-20 1986 Green Bay Packers L 40-44 1987 Kansas City Chiefs L 20-27 1988 Minnesota Vikings L 0-23 1989 Cleveland Browns W 13-10 1990 Denver Broncos W 40-27 1991 Chicago Bears W 16-6 1992 Houston Oilers L 21-24 1993 Chicago Bears L 6-10 1994 Buffalo Bills W 35-21 1995 Minnesota Vikings W 44-38 1996 Kansas City Chiefs L 24-28 1997 Chicago Bears W 55-20 1998 Pittsburgh Steelers W 19-16 (OT) 1999 Chicago Bears W 21-17 2000 New England Patriots W 34-9 2001 Green Bay Packers L 27-29 2002 New England Patriots L 12-20 2003 Green Bay Packers W 22-14 2004 Indianapolis Colts L 9-41 2005 Atlanta Falcons L 7-27 2006 Miami Dolphins L 10-27 2007 Green Bay Packers L 26-37 2008 Tennessee Titans L 10-47 2009 Green Bay Packers L 12-34 2010 New England Patriots L 24-45 2011 Green Bay Packers L 15-27 2012 Houston Texans L 31-34 (OT) 2013 Green Bay Packers W 40-10 2014 Chicago Bears W 34-17 2015 Philadelphia Eagles W 45-14 2016 Minnesota Vikings W 16-13 2017 Minnesota Vikings L 23-30 2018 Chicago Bears L 16-23 2019 Chicago Bears L 20-24 2020 Houston Texans L 25-41 2021 Chicago Bears L 14-16 2022 Buffalo Bills L 25-28 2023 Green Bay Packers L 22-29 2024 Chicago Bears W 23-20 2025 Green Bay Packers L 24-31

All-time Detroit Lions Thanksgiving record through 2025: 38-46-2.

Frequently Asked Questions About Detroit Lions Thanksgiving History

Why do the Detroit Lions always play on Thanksgiving?

In 1934, Lions owner George A. Richards established the Thanksgiving game as a way to attract fans and national attention to his newly relocated football team. The success of the inaugural game created a tradition that has continued annually since 1945.

What is the Detroit Lions’ all-time Thanksgiving record?

Entering Thanksgiving 2026, the Lions have a record of 38 wins, 46 losses, and two ties in 86 completed Thanksgiving games. Their all-time holiday winning percentage is .453.

Who did the Lions play in their first Thanksgiving game?

The Lions hosted the Chicago Bears on November 29, 1934, at University of Detroit Stadium. Chicago won the game 19-16.

Have the Detroit Lions ever missed Thanksgiving?

Yes, the Lions did not play on Thanksgiving from 1939 through 1944. They resumed the tradition in 1945 and have played on the holiday every year since.

What is the greatest Detroit Lions Thanksgiving game?

Although the answer is subjective, Detroit’s 26-14 victory over the previously undefeated Green Bay Packers in 1962 is widely considered one of its greatest Thanksgiving performances. The game became known as the Thanksgiving Day Massacre.

What are the most points the Detroit Lions have scored on Thanksgiving?

The Lions scored 55 points in their 55-20 victory over the Chicago Bears in 1997. Barry Sanders rushed for 167 yards and three touchdowns in that game.

What is the Detroit Lions’ longest Thanksgiving losing streak?

Detroit lost nine consecutive Thanksgiving games from 2004 through 2012. The Lions ended that streak with a 40-10 victory over Green Bay in 2013.

How many Thanksgiving games did Barry Sanders play?

Sanders played in 10 Thanksgiving games from 1989 through 1998, recording 931 rushing yards and 10 total touchdowns. Detroit went 7-3 in those games.

Who have the Detroit Lions played most often on Thanksgiving?

Entering Thanksgiving 2026, the Green Bay Packers are Detroit’s most frequent Thanksgiving opponent with 23 meetings. The Chicago Bears are second with 20 completed meetings.

For some Lions fans, Thanksgiving brings back memories of watching Bobby Layne and Doak Walker at Briggs Stadium. For others, it is remembering Alex Karras and Roger Brown overwhelming the Packers in 1962, Barry Sanders making defenders miss at the Silverdome, or Calvin Johnson catching touchdowns at Ford Field.

A younger generation will remember Jared Goff, Dan Campbell, and the resurgence of a franchise that spent decades searching for sustained success. Each generation has its own memories, but all of them are connected by the same holiday tradition.

Some families have watched the Lions on Thanksgiving for four or five generations. Children who once sat beside their grandparents watching the game have grown up to watch it with grandchildren of their own.

That is something a winning percentage cannot measure. It is something no television ratings report, financial valuation, or national debate about which team deserves a holiday game can adequately capture.

When George A. Richards arranged that first Thanksgiving game in 1934, he was trying to sell tickets and attract attention to his football team. He ended up creating something that became part of the fabric of American sports.

Ninety-two years later, the tradition continues, connecting the past, present, and future of Detroit football. Regardless of what happens on the field, another generation of Lions fans will create Thanksgiving memories of its own.

Thanksgiving belongs to family, gratitude, and togetherness. In Detroit, it will always belong to the Lions, too.