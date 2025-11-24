Detroit Lions Release Initial Thanksgiving Day Injury Report

The Detroit Lions kicked off Thanksgiving week with a walkthrough, and the first injury report of the week already tells a story. With the Green Bay Packers coming to town on Thursday, Detroit is dealing with a long list of bumps and bruises, highlighted by several starters who did not participate.

Let’s break it all down.

What the Thanksgiving Injury Report Says About the Lions

Even though Monday was only a walkthrough, the Lions still had to estimate participation levels. And the list was… not short.

Players Estimated as Did Not Practice

These are the biggest early-week concerns:

Graham Glasgow (knee) – NP

– NP Kerby Joseph (knee) – NP

– NP Kalif Raymond (ankle) – NP

– NP Brock Wright (neck) – NP

Raymond’s absence is especially notable after leaving the Giants game with an ankle injury. Glasgow and Joseph being held out is also something to keep an eye on heading into a short week.

Detroit’s Key Starters Limited on Monday

These players were estimated as limited participants:

Terrion Arnold (concussion) – LP

– LP Brian Branch (toe/ankle) – LP

– LP Taylor Decker (shoulder) – LP

– LP Tate Ratledge (knee) – LP

– LP Penei Sewell (ankle) – LP

– LP Isaac TeSlaa (hand) – LP

– LP Sione Vaki (ankle/thumb) – LP

– LP Jacob Saylors (back/shoulder) – LP

Good news: Arnold is back at least in a limited capacity after leaving Sunday’s game in the concussion protocol. The same goes for Branch, who played through multiple injuries against New York.

Detroit’s offensive line also shows up heavily here; Decker, Sewell, Ratledge, and Frazier are all dealing with something. Thankfully…

Full Participants Bring Some Relief

A few important pieces were listed as full participants:

Marcus Davenport (shoulder) – FP

– FP Miles Frazier (knee) – FP

– FP Josh Paschal (back) – FP

Davenport and Paschal being fully involved is a great sign for a pass rush that finally showed life late against the Giants.

What It Means for Thanksgiving vs. Packers

It’s a short week, which always makes things tricky, but there’s no reason yet to believe the Lions will be shorthanded across the board.

The main situations to monitor:

Kalif Raymond’s ankle

Graham Glasgow’s knee

Kerby Joseph’s knee

Terrion Arnold’s progress through concussion protocol

Detroit might not be 100 percent, but they’ve proven they can win even when bruised. With playoff positioning on the line Thursday, they’ll need another gritty effort.