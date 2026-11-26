For the first time (at least that we can remember), The Gridiron Uniform Database was INCORRECT on the Detroit Lions uniform combo!!! Instead of wearing their throwbacks, the Lions just announced that they will be “Bringing out the fine silver for Thanksgiving”!

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Bringing out the fine silver for Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/D8eZVV6F3U — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 26, 2026

ORIGINAL REPORT (Not Accurate!)

The Detroit Lions are going old school for their Thanksgiving Day showdown against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. According to The Gridiron Uniform Database, the Lions will wear their classic throwback uniforms, featuring Honolulu Blue jerseys, silver pants, blue socks, and traditional all-silver helmets.

The throwback combination is a fitting choice for Thanksgiving, a tradition that dates back to 1934 when the Lions played their inaugural holiday game against the Bears. Chicago, meanwhile, is expected to wear an all-white uniform combination.

Detroit Lions to Honor John Madden and Martha Firestone Ford

For the fourth consecutive year, the Lions will wear a special commemorative jersey patch honoring legendary NFL coach and broadcaster John Madden. The patch is part of the league’s annual John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration, which pays tribute to Madden’s lasting impact on football and the holiday.

The Lions will also wear special MFF helmet decals honoring longtime owner Martha Firestone Ford, who passed away at the age of 101 earlier this week. Detroit will also hold a pregame moment of silence before introducing a commemorative Martha Firestone Ford jersey patch on December 6 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Both the Lions and Bears enter Thursday’s matchup with 8-2 records, setting the stage for a massive NFC North showdown. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on CBS, with Jim Nantz, J.J. Watt, and Tracy Wolfson on the broadcast.

There’s just something special about watching the Detroit Lions suit up on Thanksgiving. This year’s game will carry even more meaning as the organization honors two individuals who left an incredible mark on professional football.