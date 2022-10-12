Detroit Lions: The Athletic suggests trade to help save season

Things have not gone as planned for the 2022 Detroit Lions as they are off to a 1-4 start as they head into their bye week.

Lions’ head coach Dan Campbell said he did not expect his team to be sitting at 1-4 through five games but that is where they are and they have to figure out a way to fix it.

What trade does The Athletic suggest the Detroit Lions make?

One reason why the Detroit Lions have struggled out of the gates is the fact that they have one of the worst defenses we have seen in a very long time.

In fact, the Lions’ defense, which is led by defensive coordinator, Aaron Glenn, has allowed a league-worst 34 points per game so far this season.

On Tuesday, Bo Wulf of The Athletic released his weekly NFL Power Rankings, and included with each ranking was a suggested trade that would make each team better.

For the Lions, Wulf suggested the Lions send draft picks to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for Brian Flores, who is currently a defensive assistant and linebackers coach.

Aaron Glenn seemed like a good dude on “Hard Knocks,” but enough is enough. So let’s get crazy and send some draft-pick compensation to the Steelers for Flores and give him a shot to right the ship with the aid of a bye week. Flores’ Dolphins defenses went from 32nd in DVOA in his first year to 11th in 2020 and 10th in 2021, so he has some experience turning things around. Via Bo Wulf – The Athletic

Should the Detroit Lions trade for Brian Flores?

First of all, let me begin by saying that I am a big fan of Brian Flores.

That being said, the bottom line is the Lions do not have a ton of talent on the defensive side of the ball, and though Glenn is certainly part of the problem, and needs to be better, I am not about to unload draft capital to get Flores.

Nation, would you make this trade?