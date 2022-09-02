Detroit Lions’ theme song for 2022 would blow the roof off Ford Field [Video]

The countdown has been going for some time now and we are now just over a week away from watching our Detroit Lions take the field for their first game of the 2022 season.

That’s right, folks, on September 11, the Lions will host the Philadelphia Eagles in downtown Detroit and you can bet Ford Field will be absolutely rocking.

With that being said, it is time for the powers that be to choose a theme song for Lions that will absolutely blow the freaking roof off of Ford Field.

That’s right folks, no more killing the vibe with ‘Africa’ from Toto (it’s a fine song but it should be reserved for a game of chess and not football), instead, it is time to get the fans and players fired up with a song from a local rap legend.

Detroit Lions’ theme song for 2022 would blow the roof off Ford Field

That’s right, we are talking about the rap god himself, Eminem.

We propose that ‘Higher’ by Eminem be the Detroit Lions’ theme song moving forward.

Here is the video, that could play on the scoreboard at Ford Field as the Lions run out onto the field.

Eminem has message for 2022 Detroit Lions

Here is the clean version of the song that would have to be played at Ford Field, along with the lyrics.

Where am I supposed to go from here? Oh hey (oh-oh-oh)

Really I have no idea

All I know it’s every time I think I hit my ceiling

I go higher than I’ve ever fuckin’ been

(Know I talk about this shit a lot but)

Where am I supposed to go from here? Oh hey (oh-oh-oh)

Really I have no idea

All I know it’s every time I think I hit my ceiling

I go higher than I’ve ever fuckin’ been

Nation, would you like to see this become the theme song of the 2022 Detroit Lions? If not, what do you think it should be?

