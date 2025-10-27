One Area Detroit Lions OC John Morton Must Improve Immediately

For an offense loaded with playmakers, the Detroit Lions have been shockingly inefficient when facing third and long in 2025. According to Al Karsten of Pride of Detroit, the Lions’ production in those situations has cratered compared to last season, and it’s becoming one of the few weak spots in an otherwise dominant offense.

Breaking Down the Numbers

Here’s how the Lions rank on long-yardage third downs this season:

3rd & 7+ yards: 7-for-36 (19.4%) – 26th in the NFL

3rd & 8+ yards: 5-for-29 (17.8%) – 27th in the NFL

3rd & 9+ yards: 1-for-24 (4.2%) – 32nd in the NFL

3rd & 10+ yards: 0-for-20 (0.0%) – 32nd in the NFL

It’s an ugly stat line for a team that currently ranks third in the NFL in scoring (30.7 PPG). Despite the star power of Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Sam LaPorta, and Jahmyr Gibbs, the offense has struggled to execute when the playbook shrinks.

Comparing 2024 to 2025: A Steep Decline

A year ago, Detroit ranked 7th in the NFL on 3rd-and-10+ conversions, converting 22.9% (8-of-35), and those 35 plays were the fewest in the league. In other words, they were rarely behind the sticks and still managed to convert when they were.

This season, the Lions have not only faced more third-and-long situations but have also failed to adapt when defenses pin their ears back. The loss of center Frank Ragnow to retirement in June has been felt across the line, and while Graham Glasgow and Christian Mahogany have done a respectable job holding down the interior, protection hasn’t been as clean on obvious passing downs.

Add in a few costly penalties and negative plays, and the Lions are putting themselves in holes they can’t dig out of.

What’s Behind the Struggles

Several factors are contributing to Detroit’s poor third-down efficiency:

Predictable Play-Calling: Offensive coordinator John Morton, in his first year replacing Ben Johnson, has shown flashes of creativity but has yet to find the balance Johnson had on long-yardage downs. The Lions often rely on short crossers or checkdowns that don’t threaten the sticks. Pass Protection Issues: Without Ragnow anchoring the line, opposing defenses have attacked the A-gaps relentlessly. Even with Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker solid on the edges, interior pressure has forced Goff into quicker decisions. Lack of Explosive Plays: While Jameson Williams remains a deep threat, Detroit hasn’t connected on many chunk plays when they need them most. Too often, drives stall after first-down incompletions or early-down penalties.

Coaching Staff Reaction

Head coach Dan Campbell has made it clear that execution and discipline need to improve, especially in high-leverage situations. New offensive coordinator John Morton and passing game coordinator David Shaw have spent extra time refining situational calls, while run game coordinator Hank Fraley continues to adjust protections with Graham Glasgow and rookie guard Christian Mahogany.

On the defensive side, Kelvin Sheppard’s unit has carried its share of games, but the offense’s inability to extend drives has occasionally put pressure back on the defense late.

The Bottom Line

The Detroit Lions are still one of the NFL’s best teams, but they’re leaving too much meat on the bone when it comes to third and long. A year ago, they avoided those situations entirely. This year, they’re living in them and paying the price.

If John Morton and Jared Goff can’t get the third-down offense back on track, it could be the one thing standing between Detroit and a Super Bowl run.

The Lions have the talent, the scheme, and the leadership. Now, they just need to execute when it matters most.