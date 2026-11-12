The Detroit Lions are doing something pretty remarkable, and it has nothing to do with Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, or Amon-Ra St. Brown. For the third consecutive week, a Detroit player has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week, putting the Lions in some exclusive NFL company.

DSN TV Lions · newest first All Lions video →

On Wednesday, the NFL announced that kicker Jake Bates earned the honor following Detroit’s 19-9 victory over the Miami Dolphins. Bates connected on all four of his field-goal attempts, converting from 28, 33, 40, and 43 yards, while also making his only extra-point attempt.

But here’s what makes the accomplishment particularly impressive: Bates is the third different Lions player to win the award in the past three weeks.

According to MLive’s Jacob Richman, the Lions have now claimed the conference’s weekly special teams award in Weeks 7, 8, and 9.

Detroit Lions Special Teams Are Making History

Detroit’s impressive streak began in Week 7 when DJ Wonnum earned the award after blocking a potential go-ahead field goal against the Green Bay Packers. His crucial play helped the Lions escape with a thrilling 20-17 victory at Ford Field.

One week later, punter Jack Fox claimed the honor after a terrific performance against the Minnesota Vikings. Fox averaged 46.5 yards on four punts, including three that pinned Minnesota inside its own 20-yard line.

Now Bates has completed the three-week run, giving Detroit one of the NFL’s most impressive special teams stretches this season.

And the Lions aren’t the only team to accomplish the feat in 2026. Minnesota ran off three consecutive NFC Special Teams Player of the Week awards in Weeks 2, 3, and 4, with cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, receiver Myles Price, and kicker Will Reichard each taking a turn. The Vikings said at the time, citing NFL Communications, that their run was the first by any team since the 49ers did it in Weeks 15 through 17 of 2011.

Jake Bates Continues His Remarkable Season

Bates has quietly become one of Detroit’s most reliable players, converting 16 of his first 17 field-goal attempts this season. According to the Lions’ official team website, he has also connected on all 24 extra-point attempts.

The 27-year-old has accomplished something no other player in franchise history has done, scoring at least seven points in each of Detroit’s first eight games. Wednesday’s recognition also marks the third NFC Special Teams Player of the Week award of his career, making him the third Lions kicker to reach three, alongside Jason Hanson and Matt Prater.

Detroit’s offense has struggled to consistently finish drives in recent weeks, making the contributions from Bates and the special teams unit even more important. Against Miami, Bates accounted for 13 of the Lions’ 19 points.

Detroit Lions Special Teams Awards Are Turning Into Wins

The Lions have now won four consecutive games to improve to 6-2, and special teams have played an enormous role in that success. Whether it’s Wonnum blocking a kick, Fox flipping field position, or Bates delivering when called upon, Detroit continues finding different ways to win.

For a team with Super Bowl aspirations, having dependable special teams could make all the difference when the games matter most.