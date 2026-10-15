The Detroit Lions have until November 10 to make any final trades, and most of the attention has been on which players general manager Brad Holmes might bring to Detroit. But with the Lions entering their bye week following a convincing 45-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, there is another possibility worth examining: Could Holmes actually move someone off his own roster?

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Detroit has every reason to approach the deadline as a potential buyer, especially with defensive questions remaining despite the team’s offensive firepower. However, the Lions could also explore turning an expendable veteran or reserve player into draft capital, provided doing so doesn’t weaken their chances of making another postseason run.

Three names worth watching are cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike, and offensive lineman Miles Frazier. Each presents a different situation, and none has been confirmed as actively available in trade discussions.

As the NFL trade deadline approaches, Holmes will have to determine whether Detroit’s depth is more valuable on the roster or as part of a deal that could improve another position.

Sep 13, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) is tackled by Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Rock Ya-Sin: Could the Lions Move a Veteran Cornerback?

Ya-Sin’s situation may be the most interesting because of Detroit’s evolving defensive backfield. The veteran opened the season with an important role, but the emergence of younger options such as Ennis Rakestraw Jr. and Keith Abney II could eventually affect his place in the rotation.

There is an obvious argument for keeping him, particularly considering Detroit’s defensive inconsistencies. Trading an experienced cornerback while the Lions are evaluating ways to improve their secondary could create an unnecessary problem.

On the other hand, if Rakestraw and Abney continue developing, Holmes could explore whether a cornerback-needy opponent would surrender a late-round draft pick for Ya-Sin. That would allow Detroit to recover an asset while creating more opportunities for its younger defenders.

The decision ultimately comes down to how much confidence the coaching staff has in its depth behind the starters.

Levi Onwuzurike: Is Detroit’s Defensive Line Depth Enough to Make a Move?

Onwuzurike is another player whose future could become a talking point as the deadline approaches. The former second-round pick has struggled with injuries throughout his career, including missing the entire 2025 season, and younger players are now competing for opportunities along Detroit’s defensive front.

Rookie Skyler Gill-Howard has been an encouraging development, giving Detroit another option in the defensive-line rotation. As Christian Booher’s assessment of potential Lions trade candidates pointed out, Onwuzurike’s ability to play multiple positions could make him attractive to another team.

But there is a problem with trading him. Detroit would almost certainly have to settle for modest compensation, and a team hoping to contend for the NFC North crown needs reliable defensive-line depth.

Unless Holmes believes the younger players have made Onwuzurike expendable, moving him might create more problems than it solves.

Miles Frazier: The Most Surprising Name on the List

Of the three possibilities, Frazier might be the most difficult player for Detroit to justify trading. The second-year offensive lineman offers youth and positional flexibility, two qualities that generally make players worth keeping rather than moving.

However, Frazier remains a reserve behind players such as Christian Mahogany, Tate Ratledge, and Ben Bartch. If another team views him as a potential starter, Holmes could receive an offer worth considering.

The concern is Detroit’s own offensive-line health, which has already been tested this season. Trading away a young, versatile lineman could leave the Lions one injury away from regretting the decision.

Frazier makes more sense as a developmental piece than a player Detroit should actively attempt to move. Still, Holmes would have to listen if another general manager made an unexpectedly strong offer.

Brad Holmes Faces an Important Decision

The Lions have already demonstrated that they are willing to explore outside additions, and their unsuccessful pursuit of Joey Porter Jr. showed just how seriously they were evaluating improvements to the secondary. We have also covered the team’s more recent defensive personnel changes, including the decision to release veteran defensive back Jalen Mills during the bye week.

Detroit could also pursue reinforcements at other positions, with the potential acquisition of Arizona linebacker Zaven Collins among the hypothetical scenarios we have examined. Such a move would require Holmes to evaluate the draft capital and roster flexibility needed to make a deal.

The challenge is determining which players are genuinely expendable without creating another weakness. Trading Ya-Sin, Onwuzurike, or Frazier simply to acquire a late-round pick would make little sense if the Lions ultimately need that player during a playoff push.

And with the November 10 deadline approaching, Holmes has some interesting decisions ahead of him.