The Detroit Lions are still dealing with significant injury concerns heading into Sunday’s matchup against the Miami Dolphins, but Thursday’s practice report also provided some encouraging news.

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Four key players did not practice for the second consecutive day, while Brian Branch and Amen Ogbongbemiga were upgraded to full participation. With only one more practice remaining before Detroit releases its final game designations, Dan Campbell and his coaching staff have several important situations to monitor.

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) warms up ahead of the game between Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Four Detroit Lions Miss Practice for Second Straight Day

According to Detroit’s Nov. 5 practice report, Jack Campbell, Cade Mays, D.J. Reed, and DJ Wonnum were all listed as nonparticipants Thursday.

Those same four players were also listed as nonparticipants on Wednesday’s initial injury report, although Wednesday’s designations were estimates because Detroit conducted a walkthrough.

Here is a complete look at Thursday’s report:

Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Jack Campbell (LB) Neck NP NP Cade Mays (C) Ankle NP NP D.J. Reed (CB) Hip NP NP DJ Wonnum (EDGE) Concussion NP NP Kerby Joseph (S) Knee LP LP Jacob Saylors (RB) Neck LP LP Amon-Ra St. Brown (WR) Rib LP LP Brian Branch (DB) Concussion LP FP Amen Ogbongbemiga (LB) Toe LP FP Rock Ya-Sin (CB) Cramps FP FP

The continued absence of Mays raises questions about Detroit’s offensive line, while Reed and Wonnum remain important names to monitor on defense.

As we reported earlier Thursday, all four players were absent from the portion of practice open to reporters. The newly released report now confirms that none participated in Thursday’s session.

Brian Branch Provides Encouraging News

Perhaps the most positive development involves Branch, who was upgraded from limited participation Wednesday to full participation Thursday.

Branch suffered a concussion during Detroit’s 19-15 victory over Minnesota on Nov. 1, colliding helmet-to-helmet with teammate DJ Wonnum, making his progress particularly important for a secondary that is already dealing with injuries.

A full practice is an encouraging step, although it does not automatically mean Branch has completed the NFL’s five-step concussion protocol or received clearance to play Sunday.

Ogbongbemiga also made progress, going from limited to full participation despite a toe injury. His availability could be especially valuable as Detroit works through its linebacker depth concerns.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Remains Limited

Another important name on Thursday’s report was Amon-Ra St. Brown, who remained limited with a rib injury.

The star receiver was limited Wednesday as well, but there has been no official game-status designation indicating that he will miss Sunday’s contest.

Kerby Joseph and Jacob Saylors also remained limited for the second consecutive day. Joseph continues working his way back from a knee injury, while Saylors is dealing with a neck issue.

As we previously covered in Wednesday’s injury report, Detroit entered the week with 10 players listed, including several significant contributors on defense.

The league’s official injury tracker will provide additional clarity as Friday’s final designations become available.

The Bottom Line

Thursday’s report brought a mixture of encouraging developments and continuing concerns for the Detroit Lions.

Getting Branch and Ogbongbemiga back to full participation is a positive sign, but the continued absences of Campbell, Mays, Reed, and Wonnum remain significant heading into Miami.

Friday’s injury report will be particularly important, as Detroit is expected to assign official game statuses before Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium.

For now, the Lions have reason for optimism regarding two players, but plenty of uncertainty remains elsewhere on the roster.