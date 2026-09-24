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2 Detroit Lions Miss Practice on Thursday

Detroit Lions Thursday practice report
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The Detroit Lions had two players absent from Thursday’s practice as they continued preparing for Sunday’s Week 3 matchup against the New York Jets.

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Offensive lineman Ben Bartch did not participate because of a foot injury, while safety Thomas Harper remained out with an ankle injury, according to MLive Sports.

Neither absence automatically rules either player out for Sunday, but both situations are worth monitoring as Detroit approaches its final practice and official game-status designation.

Bartch’s status is particularly notable because the Lions have already dealt with movement along the offensive line. Harper’s absence matters just as much for a secondary that is already short on healthy options.

Detroit Lions Week 2 injury report Detroit Lions Week 2 injury report Detroit Lions Thursday practice report

Bartch, Harper absences could create lineup questions

Bartch’s continued absence could lead to another week of uncertainty at left guard. Detroit needs more stability up front after the offensive line experienced communication and penalty issues during last week’s loss to Buffalo.

Meanwhile, Harper’s ankle injury adds another concern at safety. The Lions remain without Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph, and Avonte Maddox’s season-ending foot injury has already depleted the position group.

Detroit recently made moves to add depth, but any additional absence limits the defense’s flexibility. Harper has been part of the internal safety mix, and his availability could affect how many snaps other players are asked to handle against the Jets.

Friday report will provide the clearer answer

Thursday’s practice report is not the final word on either player. Bartch and Harper can still return Friday and be available Sunday, but their participation level will be important.

The Lions host the Jets at Ford Field on Sunday, according to the official Detroit schedule, and Detroit will need cleaner execution on both sides of the ball after falling to 1-1.

For now, Bartch and Harper are the two names to watch as the Lions finalize their plans for Week 3.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
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