Detroit Lions tie NFL record before losing to Vikings

Heading into the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, the Detroit Lions held a 24-14 lead and it seemed as if they were in complete control of the game.

Unfortunately, that lead did not hold and the Lions ended up giving up 14 fourth-quarter points as the Vikings came from behind for a 28-24 win.

But prior to getting shutout in the fourth quarter, the Lions scored a TD in each of the first three quarters, setting a new NFL record for most consecutive quarters with a touchdown (11) to begin a season.

By scoring a TD in each of the first 3 quarters today, the @Lions have opened the 2022 season with a TD in all 11 quarters played. This establishes a new @NFL record for the most consecutive quarters with a TD scored to begin a season in League history.#OnePride pic.twitter.com/RaBNmeaKOT — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) September 25, 2022

Through three games, the Lions are averaging 31.7 points per game, which is the second best in the NFL, behind only the Baltimore Ravens.