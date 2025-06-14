Detroit Lions, Tigers on Track to Shatter NFL-MLB History

Detroit sports fans are witnessing something we’ve never seen before — literally.

With the Detroit Lions’ 15-win 2024 season and the Tigers on pace for 105 wins in 2025, the Motor City is on the verge of achieving a feat no other U.S. city has ever pulled off: a 15-win NFL season and a 100-win MLB season in the same calendar cycle.

According to OptaStats, this combination has never occurred in sports history. And unless something drastic changes, Detroit is on the fast track to be the first.

The Detroit Lions finished the 2024 NFL regular season at 15-2 , the best record in franchise history.

finished the 2024 NFL regular season at , the best record in franchise history. The Detroit Tigers , as of Saturday, June 14, are 46-25 through 71 games — a 105-win pace over a full season.

, as of Saturday, June 14, are through 71 games — a over a full season. No city has ever posted 15+ NFL wins and 100+ MLB wins in back-to-back seasons.

and in back-to-back seasons. Detroit could become the first NFL-MLB city combo to do so.

to do so. The Pistons also made a 30-win improvement last season, making this a rare moment across multiple sports — excluding the Red Wings.

The Big Picture

It’s easy to focus on individual team success, but when you zoom out, Detroit’s 2024-25 sports calendar is something special.

The Lions went 15-2 in 2024, the highest single-season win total in franchise history and tied for the best mark in the NFL that year. The team ranked 1st in points scored and 7th in points allowed, finishing the regular season as one of the most dominant teams in football.

Meanwhile, the Tigers have stunned the baseball world with their turnaround. Sitting at 46-25, they are on pace for 105 wins — a mark not reached by the franchise since 1984.

The combination? A potential NFL-MLB record no other city has ever achieved.

What OptaStats Found

OptaStats, a leading provider of historical sports data, confirmed the rarity of this moment. According to their research, no NFL-MLB city pair has ever had:

An NFL team with at least 15 wins

And an MLB team with at least 100 wins in the same season cycle

What Makes This So Unique

Let’s break down how rare these marks are:

Team Season Record Lions 2024 15-2 Tigers 2025 (projected) 105-57

Not even powerhouse cities like New York, Boston, Chicago, or San Francisco have ever pulled off this type of dual-dominance in football and baseball.

And it’s not just a football/baseball thing: the Detroit Pistons improved their win total by 30 games last season, the largest year-to-year jump in the NBA. It’s been a rough few years in Detroit, but this might be the most exciting multi-sport stretch in the city’s history.

The Bottom Line

If the Tigers stay on pace and the Lions keep rolling in 2025, Detroit will do something no other city ever has — post a 15-win NFL season and a 100-win MLB season in the same cycle.

This kind of success isn’t just fun — it’s historic.

