3 Tight Ends the Detroit Lions Should Consider on Day 3 of Free Agency

The Detroit Lions have already built one of the league’s most dangerous offenses around quarterback Jared Goff, star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Pro Bowl tight end Sam LaPorta.

But with the Lions entering Day 3 of NFL free agency, there is still room to add another weapon at tight end.

New offensive coordinator Drew Petzing has historically used multiple tight end sets throughout his career. Adding another experienced tight end could give Detroit even more versatility in the passing game while also strengthening the run blocking on the edge.

Here are three tight ends the Lions should consider as free agency continues.

1. David Njoku

David Njoku would immediately be the most explosive option available.

The former first-round pick has been a consistent playmaker throughout his career, recording 384 receptions for 4,062 yards and 34 touchdowns across 118 games.

Even in a shortened 2025 season, Njoku still produced 33 receptions for 293 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games.

At 6-foot-4 and 246 pounds, Njoku provides a rare blend of size, speed, and athleticism, making him a difficult matchup for linebackers and safeties. Pairing Njoku with LaPorta would give the Lions a nightmare two-tight-end combination capable of stretching defenses and dominating in the red zone.

2. Tyler Higbee

Tyler Higbee brings a different skill set — one built on experience, toughness, and postseason success.

A longtime member of the Los Angeles Rams, Higbee has been one of the league’s most reliable blocking and possession tight ends.

Over his career, he has totaled 386 receptions for 3,949 yards and 27 touchdowns, including a Super Bowl championship during the Rams’ title run.

In 2025, Higbee recorded 25 receptions for 281 yards and three touchdowns. While he may not be the explosive athlete Njoku is, he would bring veteran leadership and physical blocking to Detroit’s offense.

That type of skill set could be particularly valuable if the Lions want to lean even more into their power running attack with Jahmyr Gibbs and the offensive line.

3. Tyler Conklin

Tyler Conklin may not generate the same headlines, but he could be the most realistic Day 3 target.

The former Central Michigan Chippewas football standout has quietly built a productive NFL career with 270 receptions for 2,645 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Conklin’s biggest strengths are reliability and versatility. He can line up inline, in the slot, or in motion — traits that would fit nicely into Detroit’s offensive system.

In 2025, Conklin appeared in 13 games and recorded seven receptions for 101 yards.

For a Lions team looking to add depth behind LaPorta while keeping the offense flexible, Conklin could be a smart and affordable option.

Why a second tight end makes sense

Detroit’s offense has already shown how effective it can be with LaPorta as a centerpiece. But adding another capable tight end could unlock even more possibilities for Petzing’s offense.

Two-tight-end sets can help the Lions:

Create mismatches in the passing game

Improve run blocking at the edge

Give Goff more reliable middle-of-the-field targets

Add red-zone versatility

Considering Detroit’s Super Bowl aspirations, adding another tight end may not be the flashiest move — but it could be one of the smartest.