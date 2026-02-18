Detroit Lions Could Bring Back T.J. Hockenson for 2026 Season

File this one under things that felt impossible a few years ago but suddenly make a lot of sense.

If the Minnesota Vikings decide to move on from tight end T.J. Hockenson this offseason, the Detroit Lions could quietly become one of the most logical landing spots, even with the complicated history between the two sides.

From a football standpoint, the dots connect pretty easily.

Detroit’s offensive identity is likely to shift a bit under new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, who has shown a clear preference for heavier personnel groupings. During his time in Arizona, Petzing leaned hard into 12- and 13-personnel, and that trend is expected to continue in 2026. Whether through free agency or the draft, Detroit is almost certainly adding another tight end.

If Minnesota cuts Hockenson, Detroit would be buying low on a player who already knows the city, the building, and what it takes to produce at a Pro Bowl level in Honolulu Blue.

The Production Drop-Off Is Real

There’s no sugarcoating it; the numbers have dipped.

Over his first two seasons in Minnesota (2022–23), Hockenson looked like one of the league’s elite at the position, hauling in 155 receptions for 1,479 yards and eight touchdowns across 25 games. That stretch mirrored the level of play that earned him two Pro Bowl selections while he was still in Detroit.

Since the start of 2024, however, . In his last 25 games, he’s totaled 92 catches for 893 yards and just three touchdowns, numbers that don’t even match his 2023 season alone.

That decline has turned what once looked like a smart extension into a potential cap headache for Minnesota.

The Contract Is the Real Issue

The Vikings are staring at a $21.3 million cap hit in 2026, the highest at the tight end position in the NFL. With Minnesota already dealing with a tight financial picture, that number is hard to justify given the recent production.

Cutting Hockenson outright before June 1 would save $8.9 million, while a post–June 1 designation would free up $16 million. Either option is on the table, and keeping him on the books at full price feels increasingly unlikely.

That’s where Detroit could swoop in.

Why Detroit Makes Sense (Again)

This wouldn’t be about nostalgia or a reunion tour; it would be about value and fit.

If released, Detroit could explore a short-term deal at a fraction of the original cost, pairing Hockenson with Sam LaPorta in an offense that thrives on versatility, mismatches, and play-action. The Lions wouldn’t need him to carry the passing game, just to be efficient, reliable, and dangerous in the red zone.

In the right role, with the right expectations, a return to Detroit could quietly become one of the more intriguing “second-chance” stories of the 2026 offseason.

Sometimes, football has a funny way of bringing things full circle.