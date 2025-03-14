Detroit Lions: Tim Patrick Contract Details Revealed

Players WANT to stay in Detroit! This is a very team-friendly deal for the Lions. Here is what we know about the Tim Patrick contract details.

The Detroit Lions have officially locked up a valuable piece of their receiving corps for the upcoming season, as they announced on Friday that they have re-signed Tim Patrick for the 2025 season.

Tim Patrick

Tim Patrick Contract Details

According to a recent report from ESPN’s Mike Garafolo, veteran wide receiver Tim Patrick has agreed to a one-year contract worth “up to” $4 million.

While specific details on how Patrick can reach the full $4 million amount haven’t yet emerged, this deal appears to be very favorable for Detroit. It provides the Lions financial flexibility while retaining a proven talent on the offense.

Why This Matters for the Lions

Last season, Patrick proved his worth by appearing in 16 games. He recorded 33 catches, accumulating 394 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Beyond just his stats, Patrick fills an important role as the Lions’ “X” receiver, complementing stars Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. One thing the Lions absolutely love about Patrick is his eagerness to make a difference when it comes to blocking. During the 2024 season, he was seen time and time again making and holding blocks that freed up space for Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery.

The Bottom Line

Entering the offseason, there was uncertainty surrounding Detroit’s plans at the receiver position, specifically whether they’d retain Patrick or pursue other options in free agency or the draft. By bringing Patrick back into the fold, the Lions addressed a key positional need, giving them stability and depth at receiver for the 2025 season.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

