Detroit Lions to attend pro day for WR D’Wayne Eskridge

by

When it comes to needs for the Detroit Lions, they have quite a few. That being said, their biggest need could be a true play-making wide receiver.

The answer to their prayers could be WR D’Wayne Eskridge out of Western Michigan University.

According to reports, the Lions will be one of 29 NFL teams who will be in attendance for Eskridge’s pro day which will be held on Thursday.

Eskridge may only be 5-9, 190 pounds or so, but he has blazing speed and he has drawn comparisons to Kansas City Chiefs burner, Tyreek Hill.

It is possible that Eskridge drops to Round 4 because of his size and age (24-years-old), but if the Lions REALLY want him, they may have to take him in the 3rd Round.

