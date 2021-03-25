Detroit Lions to attend pro day for WR D’Wayne Eskridge

Sharing is caring!

When it comes to needs for the Detroit Lions, they have quite a few. That being said, their biggest need could be a true play-making wide receiver.

The answer to their prayers could be WR D’Wayne Eskridge out of Western Michigan University.

According to reports, the Lions will be one of 29 NFL teams who will be in attendance for Eskridge’s pro day which will be held on Thursday.

29 NFL teams expected to be in attendance for the @WMU_Football pro day today, according to the team's IG account. Everyone but Dallas, Houston and the Rams. WR D'Wayne Eskridge is the big draw, but OT Jaylon Moore should be a solid Day 3 pick. — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) March 25, 2021

Eskridge may only be 5-9, 190 pounds or so, but he has blazing speed and he has drawn comparisons to Kansas City Chiefs burner, Tyreek Hill.

It is possible that Eskridge drops to Round 4 because of his size and age (24-years-old), but if the Lions REALLY want him, they may have to take him in the 3rd Round.